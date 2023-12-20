The Nubia Z60 Ultra entices with its hidden camera, durability and impressive 4K video

#Nubia #Z60 #Ultra #entices #hidden #camera #durability #impressive #video

We don’t usually buy ZTE phones on the Czech market, they simply aren’t officially imported here. Sometimes it’s definitely a shame, for example in the case of the Nubia Z60 Ultra, which entices with top-notch equipment that can stand comparison with the best. The appearance itself seems quite novel, as it was based on sharply cut lines. The display, which is flat and has very small frames, is also impressive. It operates on a 6.8″ AMOLED panel with a fine resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The maximum brightness reaches up to 1,500 nits. The 5th generation front camera with 12 megapixels is already hidden under the display. The phone thus has no hole or cut-out.

The mobile will have power to give away, as it is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while it is accompanied by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. However, there will also be versions with 8/12GB RAM. In the case of UFS 4.0 storage, it will be possible to choose from 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. It is not surprising that ZTE is trying in terms of the environment, when the latest Android 14 is deployed with a superstructure from the manufacturer. For security, you can use, for example, your finger or its fingerprint, the necessary reader is located directly in the display.

Nubia 60 Ultra will also attract potential customers with its photo capabilities. The Sony IMX800 main camera with 50 Mpx has a sensor with a size of 1/1.49″ and optical image stabilization. There is also a 50 Mpx ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 120°. Finally, there is a 64 Mpx periscope lens with the possibility of 3.3x optical zoom. Interesting feature is that all three cameras can record 4K video at 120 FPS, while the main sensor can also handle 8K video at 30 FPS.

We were also pleasantly surprised by the battery with a capacity of 6,000 mAh and support for 80W wired charging. Unfortunately, wireless charging is no longer available. On the contrary, the Nubia Z60 Ultra is the first representative of this series to feature increased IP68 resistance. The phone is therefore not affected by dust or water.

The Nubia Z60 Ultra will go on sale almost all over the world from the end of December, it will also be possible to order it from Europe, while the price of the basic variant 256+8 GB is 679 euros, which is just under 17 thousand crowns. On the opposite side of the spectrum, there is a 512+16 GB variant for the European market for 899 euros, which is roughly 22,000 crowns.

Construction164 × 76.4 × 8.8 mm, 246 g, construction: classic, resistance: IP68DisplayAMOLED, 6.8″ (2,480 × 1,116 px) Camera50 Mpx, autofocus, video: 3,840 × 2,160 px, 30 FPSChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, , GPU: yes Memory RAM: 16 GB, Internal memory: 1,000 GB, Memory cards: microSDXC Data functions 5G: yes, LTE: yes, Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth: 5.4, NFC: yes Operating system Android 14 Battery 6 000 mAh, wireless charging: noAvailability, ?