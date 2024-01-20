The nugget of the mysterious story of young people who died tragically: who killed 9 experienced hikers?

#nugget #mysterious #story #young #people #died #tragically #killed #experienced #hikers

in 2019 Russian officials have reopened this strange case. Two years later, Swiss scientists took a deeper look at one of the main theories. Have these experts finally solved the long-standing mystery of what happened to the travelers during the Dyatlov Pass incident?

About the incident

in 1959 In January, Igor Dyatlov, a fifth-year student at the Ural Polytechnic Institute, led an expedition of seven young men and two women to cover 190 miles (almost 306 kilometers) across the northern Ural Mountains in 16 days. One young man, Yuri Yudin, withdrew from the trip early due to illness, which ultimately saved his life.

They were going to reach the village of Vižaj. There, at the end of the trip, they had to communicate by telegram, according to the Internet portal “All That’s Interesting”. However, this did not happen, and on February 20. a search group for missing young people went on a trip.

What the search party found six days later baffled them: a tent cut open and the nearly naked dead bodies of travelers Yury Doroshenko and Yury Krivonishchenko more than a kilometer away. A few days later, three more dead skiers were found, including Igor Dyatlov. The other four bodies were discovered in the spring after the snow had melted.

Some travelers have suffered chest fractures so severe that they can be compared to injuries sustained in a car accident. One woman, Lyudmila Dubinina, lost her tongue, eyes, part of her lips and part of her face. A fragment of the skull was also missing.

Although a criminal case was opened at the end of February of that year, it ultimately concluded that the hikers’ deaths were caused by “a natural force of nature”. The Soviets kept the case a secret until the 1970s, sparking global interest in this sinister event.

For more than half a century, investigators have not figured out what exactly happened during the Dyatlov Pass incident.

Out of more than 75 possible theories, only three were considered

in 2019 In February, the investigation into the Dyatlov Pass incident was resumed in Russia.

“Relatives, the media and the public are still asking prosecutors to find the truth and do not hide their suspicions that something has been hidden from them,” said Alexander Kurenoy, the official spokesman for Russia’s Prosecutor General, CNN reports.

More than 75 theories have been put forward over the years, ranging from alien abduction and a snowman attack to radiation from secret weapons testing and a conflict with the indigenous Mansi.

in 2019 the study only considered three theories, which were limited to weather-related events.

“All of them are somehow related to natural phenomena,” A. Kurenoj said then. – There can be no question of crimes. There is no evidence, even circumstantial, that favors this version. It was either an avalanche, or a slab of snow, or a hurricane.”

Memories of a friend

A spokesman for the Prosecutor’s Office of Russia’s Sverdlovsk region presented a 400-page file of original case documents and materials at a press conference and announced that in a month, prosecutors will visit the Dyatlov Pass itself with a group of rescuers and experts, including forensic experts.

I. Dyatlov’s friend, Piotr Bartholomew, who participated in the press conference, described his friend as “a wonderfully knowledgeable person, an athlete, always well prepared… You could always rely on him.”

“I can say the same about the other guys, although we didn’t do as many expeditions as with Igor,” he said. “I am pleased that a year later a high-level investigation has been resumed to understand exactly what happened.”

Hypotheses have been ruled out and the mystery is still unsolved

According to Live Science, in 2019 A Russian federal investigation (and another federal investigation in 2020) concluded that in 1959 the nine doomed hikers were likely sent to their icy grave by a slab avalanche, when a slab of snow breaks away from a deeper layer of snow and slides down in large, block-like chunks.

And in 2021 a study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment by two Swiss scientists provides a scientific explanation for this basic theory. In fact, this theory had been proposed for years, but some people were still skeptical of this explanation.

“Among other theories, the snow avalanche hypothesis was proposed but proved inconsistent with evidence of a lower than normal slope angle, lack of avalanche evidence, and unusual injuries to the victims,” ​​the study authors wrote.

However, as they go on to explain, the scene may actually have contained evidence of planar avalanches, which may have been caused by wind blowing the snow up the slope near the hikers’ campsite.

Blame the slab avalanche

The study states that the “irregular terrain, incision of the slope to accommodate the tent, and subsequent snow accumulations caused by high winds” may have resulted in a slab avalanche that caused serious but non-fatal injuries to the hikers before they died of hypothermia.

This would also be consistent with the results of the autopsy. In theory, the avalanche fell on the travelers while they slept and forced them to flee their tent in the cold night without any preparation, which could explain why their bodies were found in various states, without clothes, with many strange injuries.

“We don’t claim to have solved the mystery of the Dyatlov Pass because no one has survived to tell the story,” Johan Gaume, lead author of the study, told Live Science. “However, we show for the first time that the avalanche hypothesis is plausible.”

Secret had been revealed

To test their theory, the team used weather forecasts at the time of the event to create a simulation to show how an avalanche would have overwhelmed the hikers. As the hikers were believed to have been sleeping on their backs, a slab of snow suddenly falling on them could have caused “severe but non-fatal thoracic and cranial injuries”.

Of course, this was all just a theory. However, this was the first time that a truly scientific explanation of the Dyatlov Pass mystery was presented that was indeed immune to counterarguments.

It does not explain all the 1959 aspects of what happened to the nine travelers, such as why one of the travelers was missing her tongue (one possible explanation being that her corpse was discovered by hungry wild animals). Even with this new investigation, the Dyatlov Pass case may never be fully closed. Still, this explanation is a strong and logical counterargument to the many conspiracy theories that will continue to be made.