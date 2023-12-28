The number of asylum applications increased slightly this year to almost 50,000

#number #asylum #applications #increased #slightly #year

According to weekly figures from the Ministry of Justice and Security, approximately 1,200 people applied for asylum last week. In the same week last year, the Netherlands registered around six hundred asylum seekers.

For the twelfth week in a row, the inflow is higher than in the same week last year. In those twelve weeks there were more than 15,000 applications, compared to almost 12,000 in the same period a year earlier. These are rounded figures, the actual numbers may differ slightly.

In total, the counter stands at around 49,600 applications after 51 weeks. Last year, approximately 48,600 asylum seekers came to the Netherlands in 52 weeks.

The influx of asylum does not only concern new applications, but also, for example, following travelers. These are people who are allowed to come to the Netherlands to join a family member who has been granted asylum.

More requests in recent months

Since the beginning of the year, the number of asylum applications has been virtually the same as last year for a long time. Fewer asylum seekers arrived in the summer than in the summer of 2022. That difference reversed in the autumn. October and November were quite busy months. This also remained the case in December, while the inflow clearly decreased in December last year.