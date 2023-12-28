The number of asylum applications increased slightly this year to almost 50,000

#number #asylum #applications #increased #slightly #year

According to weekly figures from the Ministry of Justice and Security, approximately 1,200 people applied for asylum last week. In the same week last year, the Netherlands registered around six hundred asylum seekers.

For the twelfth week in a row, the inflow is higher than in the same week last year. In those twelve weeks there were more than 15,000 applications, compared to almost 12,000 in the same period a year earlier. These are rounded figures, the actual numbers may differ slightly.

In total, the counter stands at around 49,600 applications after 51 weeks. Last year, approximately 48,600 asylum seekers came to the Netherlands in 52 weeks.

The influx of asylum does not only concern new applications, but also, for example, following travelers. These are people who are allowed to come to the Netherlands to join a family member who has been granted asylum.

More requests in recent months

Since the beginning of the year, the number of asylum applications has been virtually the same as last year for a long time. Fewer asylum seekers arrived in the summer than in the summer of 2022. That difference reversed in the autumn. October and November were quite busy months. This also remained the case in December, while the inflow clearly decreased in December last year.

Also Read:  Small entrepreneurs will come under the microscope of the tax office. The tax office will check every company Electronic invoices, National e-Invoice System, KSeF

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In Vaslui, Santa Claus ran out of presents. The children went home in tears. “Shame on you!”
In Vaslui, Santa Claus ran out of presents. The children went home in tears. “Shame on you!”
Posted on
Stunning stunt at Kiel: Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt becomes Beerschot’s new coach | Belgian Football
Stunning stunt at Kiel: Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt becomes Beerschot’s new coach | Belgian Football
Posted on
Specialists recommend protecting yourself from covid with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
Specialists recommend protecting yourself from covid with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
Posted on
Redi Marítima deploys on the Atlantic façade facing Essequibo
Redi Marítima deploys on the Atlantic façade facing Essequibo
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News