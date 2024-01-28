The number of employment contracts paid with the minimum wage decreases

#number #employment #contracts #paid #minimum #wage #decreases

The number of employment contracts paid with the minimum wage in the economy reached almost 1.55 million in January of this year, according to the data sent by the Labor Inspectorate, at the request of the Financial Newspaper, writes Mediafax.

Compared to previous years, there is a decrease in the number of these contracts. Therefore, compared to January 2023, there is a 17% decrease in contracts paid with the minimum wage in the economy, respectively by about 300,000 less. The decrease is also visible in the five-year evolution: compared to 2020, there are 10% fewer contracts paid with the minimum per economy, respectively about 180,000 fewer contracts.

The construction sector recorded one of the largest decreases, of about 21% in January 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, from 255,576 in January 2023 to almost 202,800 in the same month of 2024. For construction workers, the net minimum wage reached to 3,150 lei per month in November 2023.

The average number of employment contracts is over 6.7 million, according to data from the Ministry of Labor, so those paid the minimum wage in the economy represent just over 22% of the total employment contracts in the local economy.