The number of Palestinian dead is over 26,000, the 7th of October restaurant in Jordan changed its name after two days

#number #Palestinian #dead #7th #October #restaurant #Jordan #changed #days

Photo: Jehad Alshrafi / Anadolu via AFP

Our article is constantly updated!

The United Kingdom has also announced it will suspend aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), followed by the United States, Australia, Italy, Canada and Finland. This all happened after UNRWA announced that it had dismissed several of its staff over suspected involvement in the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

The British government said it was “shocked” by the accusations made by Israel. Israel has long accused UNRWA of bias and even anti-Semitism. The organisation’s former chief spokesman, Christopher Gunness, told the BBC that he believed the suspension was “disproportionate because UNRWA dismissed the affected staff members before the internal investigation was completed”.

On Friday, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister, Mark Regev, told the BBC that people who worked for UNRWA were involved in the Hamas attacks. Hamas later claimed in a statement that Israel was conducting an “incitement campaign” against UNRWA.

The United States also suspended UNRWA funding on Friday. You can read more about the case here.

(BBC, Guardian)

The United Nations Organization for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA) has launched an investigation into the case of those employees who were suspected of being involved in the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel, wrote.

The United States also suspended UNRWA funding on Friday. You can read more about the case here.

26,254 people have died since the start of Israel’s military operation against the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel said, citing the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health. 174 Palestinians have died in the last 24 hours. According to Palestinian sources, two-thirds of the victims so far may be women and children

Israel launched a war in the Gaza Strip after Hamas broke through the Israeli fence with 3,000 fighters on October 7 and attacked settlements and a festival near the Gaza Strip. They killed 1,200 people, including 850 civilians, and took 240 hostages, of whom 110 have been freed so far, in exchange for a six-day ceasefire in October and Palestinians in custody in Israel, mostly women and youths under 19.

It was not a coincidence, a Jordanian restaurant deliberately chose the name October 7 to commemorate the bloody attack on Israel by Hamas, but now it is changing its name, the Times of Israel wrote. According to the manager of the savermazó in the town of Kerak, near the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea – the dish is roughly the Arabic equivalent of the Greek gyros – he decided to choose a new name due to external pressure, although he has not yet decided what it should be.

“October 7 is a glorious date that we will keep in our hearts forever. I wasn’t looking for popularity or publicity. I am proud of myself and the fact that I shook fragile Israel by using the name and horrified it [az izraeliek] his heart for at least two days,” the Israeli newspaper quoted the man’s post as saying. On October 7, Hamas broke through the Israeli security fence with 3,000 militants and attacked settlements near the Gaza Strip, as well as a festival, killing a total of 1,200 people, including 850 civilians. The Palestinian gunmen then took 240 hostages with them to the Gaza Strip, against which Israel launched a large-scale military operation. The war in Gaza has more than 25,000 dead, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health under the control of Hamas.

Four militants of Lebanon’s Shiite Hezbollah were killed by the Israeli army at dawn on Saturday, the Jerusalem Post wrote. The operation took place after the militants launched rockets from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people from the Gaza Strip, including 850 civilians, after which the Lebanese Hezbollah also activated itself. The Israeli army launched a war in the Gaza Strip, occupying a large part of the territory, with the aim of eliminating Hamas once and for all. At the same time, it also launches military operations in northern Israel against Hezbollah, which threatens Israel. Both organizations enjoy Iran’s support. You can read more about the merger and the cooperation between Hamas and Hezbollah in our previous field report.

According to a charity, animal feed is already being ground into flour in Gaza because of the famine.

A drone attack hit the Hor Mor gas field in northern Iraq, temporarily suspending production, and since then there have been significant power outages in the northern Kurdistan region.

The Israeli airline El Al has announced that it will suspend its flights to South Africa indefinitely from the end of March.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague partially accepted the submission made by South Africa, which the African country submitted in the context of the lawsuit in which it accuses Israel of genocide committed against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The UN court did not rule on the question of whether Israel is actually committing genocide – it could take years to determine – but it imposed “temporary protective measures” on Israel.

Péter Szijjártó called it nonsense to accuse Israel of genocide.

According to a Hamas official, Israel should be forced to implement the court’s rulings.

Hundreds of Israelis have been protesting at the Kerem Shalom border crossing for days, and several aid trucks have been stopped. The protesters are demanding that aid not arrive in Gaza until all the hostages are released by Hamas.

The Marlin Luanda, owned by the British company but sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was hit by a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners