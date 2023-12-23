The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses

#number #patients #emergency #departments #doubled.. #Critical #statement #experts #experiencing #potpourri #viruses

Çorlu State Hospital Chief Physician and Infectious Diseases Specialist Assoc. Dr. Mustafa Doğan said that the number of patients applying to the hospital’s emergency departments due to flu infection has doubled in recent days. Assoc. Prof. said that the number of people applying to the emergency department, which was between 750 and 1000 per day in previous periods, increased to 1750 to 2 thousand. Dr. Doğan said, “The winter season came a little late. However, there is an increase in the presence of upper respiratory tract infections and flu infections brought about by the seasonal transformation. This year, we are faced with more multiple factors. In other words, we brought influenza virus, coronavirus, adenovirus, rhinovirus to our hospital. We have patients who present with upper respiratory tract infections and similar ones. Naturally, after recovering from an infection, the person may be exposed to a different factor after a while. Accordingly, the course of the disease becomes a little longer. We may encounter prolonged fever and seem to recover, but then come with a recurring clinical picture. “There are complaints of muscle aches, joint pains, fatigue. The body is experiencing the characteristics of the period, that is, we are experiencing a potpourri of viruses,” he said.

‘CHILDREN CANNOT PROTECT THEMSELVES’

Assoc. Dr. Drawing attention to children, Doğan said, “We especially hear this story a lot; the child was sick, then the mother and then the father became ill. We all recovered, but the child got infected again. In social environments, our children cannot protect themselves. The viruses that our children bring home also spread within the family.” It causes a cycle. So, how can we get through this situation more easily? The current situation is that of a virus, antibiotics do not work in this case. What will we do? One, we will receive symptomatic treatment for our symptoms. Two, we will eat nutrients that will strengthen our immune system and get enough sleep. . We will stay away from digital and electronics for a while. I don’t think that especially older people spend too much time physically on digital. But first of all, my young children spend a long time in front of the computer. Sometimes they even forget to eat during this process. During infection processes, the body is exposed to serious fluid loss. Absolutely. We must consume enough liquid. The precaution we need to take is this; If there are signs of infection, we cannot wear a mask, there is an obstacle in front of the mask, then let’s maintain social distance. If possible, let’s not send children whose clinical picture is a little more noisy to school for a few days, until they recover. Of course, the spread of the virus is higher in public areas, especially in closed environments. “It can affect many people in the same time period,” he said.

‘MULTIPLE VIRUSES ARE EMERGING’

Stating that diseases in the upper respiratory tract are caused by more than one virus, Doğan said, “The Ministry also has evaluations on this issue. It is not due to a single virus, but to more than one virus. So let’s say we are experiencing a process appropriate to the seasonal characteristics.”

Stating that they do not encounter lower respiratory tract infections very often, Doğan said, “It is not a pneumonia situation. The upper respiratory infection is a bit permanent. Accordingly, the cough may last a little longer. Therefore, what will we do? We will keep our windpipe a little more moist. We will consume a little more liquid, lozenges.” “We will use these. We will suppress the cough symptoms, and if necessary, we will use cough syrups. We do not experience intensive care cases, but especially if the situation is a little noisier in children, it may be necessary to hospitalize this child and monitor it. Because later on, it can become complicated and bacterial infections can be added to it,” he said.

WARNING ABOUT RSV AND INFLUENCE

President of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Intensive Care Association, Prof. Dr. Dinçer Yıldızdaş said that with the arrival of winter, there is an increase in cases of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and influenza infection, which cause respiratory tract infections, in pediatric emergency and intensive care units. Prof. Dr. Yıldızdaş made warnings about RSV and influenza, which are more severe in children under 2 years of age. Prof. Dr. Yıldızdaş said, “If there are symptoms, a doctor should be consulted. Using medication in children without a doctor’s recommendation may cause bigger problems, so families should not use medication by heart.”

Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Intensive Care Association and Sancaktepe Prof. Dr. In the symposium held at Çekmeköy State Hospital in cooperation with the Department of Pediatrics of İlhan Varank Training and Research Hospital, the latest developments in the treatment of critical pediatric emergency and intensive care patients were discussed. Çukurova University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Pediatric Intensive Care and President of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Intensive Care Association, Prof. came to Istanbul for the symposium. Dr. Dinçer Yıldızdaş made a statement to Demirören News Agency. Pointing out that pediatric emergency admissions and intensive care admissions have increased due to seasonal RSV and influenza, Prof. Dr. Yıldızdaş said that especially children under the age of 2, newborns and babies aged 6-9 months have a high risk of severe infections. Prof. Dr. Yıldızdaş pointed out that the symptoms of high fever, shortness of breath, frequent breathing and cough can coexist, and said, “If these symptoms are present, a doctor should be consulted. Using medication in children without a doctor’s recommendation may lead to bigger problems, so families should not use medication by heart.”

EARLY DIAGNOSIS IN CRITICAL PATIENTS CONDITIONS LIFE

Emphasizing that the number of cases caused by RSV and influenza has increased in pediatric emergency and pediatric intensive care units these days, Prof. Dr. Yıldızdaş said, “They come with fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath. Emergency department admissions and intensive care admissions for those with very high fever and difficulty in breathing have increased.” he said.

“RESPIRATORY FAILURE IS THE CAUSE OF CARDIAC ARREST IN CHILDREN”

Pointing out that respiratory failure is one of the most common causes of cardiac arrest in children, Prof. Dr. Yıldızdaş said, “Therefore, when oxygen treatments are started early on children with these findings, we see that these patients recover faster and their survival rates are much better. Of course, the current situation is not like Covid-19. Covid 19 was a much more serious epidemic. These seasonal attacks are “Unfortunately, there are always periods when the need for oxygen and serious respiratory support increases as children develop respiratory failure, and the need for high flow nasal cannula oxygen and even mechanical ventilation increases. With the increase in the number of patients in the emergency room, admissions to intensive care units automatically increase. It will probably increase a little more.” he said.

“FIRE ALONE IS NOT A DISTRIBUTOR”

Prof. also stated that high fever may not always be observed in viral infections compared to other bacterial infections. Dr. Yıldızdaş said, “Fever is important for us. But other than that, it is necessary to evaluate symptoms such as runny nose, history of flu infection, type and characteristics of cough, shortness of breath and respiratory problems. It is already a period when the patient density increases. Pediatric emergencies are those with really high fever and “It is more appropriate to bring children with these symptoms. If there is shortness of breath, frequent breathing, and fever, these are the patients who should definitely go to the emergency room. But there is no need to come to the emergency room due to a mild fever. It can also be resolved and followed up in the family medicine or outpatient clinic,” he said.

“CHILDREN HAVE HEAVIER PATIENCE THAN ADULTS”

Prof. also pointed out that the reason why children suffer from flu or viral infections more severely than adults is closely related to the immune system and anatomical structure. Dr. Yıldızdaş said, “When a little child develops a flu infection, even a millimeter of edema in the airway increases the airway resistance very seriously. But in adults, a millimeter of edema does not bother us much. Therefore, viral infections and flu infections are much more common in children than in adults.” It can be severe. For us, until the first 2 years of age, for example, at the age of 1, patients very often come with what we call bronchiolitis. Pneumonia can also occur. Children of this age are the group that most often suffers from severe disease. More respiratory support is needed in this group. Babies close to newborn and babies of this age. “It can be much more severe in babies between 6 and 9 months of age. Therefore, children up to 2 years of age need to be followed more closely,” he said.

“USED MEDICINE BY MEMORY IS DANGEROUS”

Prof. also emphasized that families should decide on their own and not give medication to the child. Dr. Yıldızdaş concluded his words as follows: “No medication should be used without consulting a doctor. Each medication may not have the same effect on every child and may cause different side effects. It is necessary to consult a physician, this may be a family physician, a pediatrician, or an emergency physician. Unnecessary medication is necessary.” “It should be avoided. Especially in very young children, organ functions are different from adults. Children who are not yet developed can experience the side effects of drugs much more severely.”