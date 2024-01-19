The number of Valencians vaccinated against the flu already exceeds those in 2022 – Valencia

#number #Valencians #vaccinated #flu #exceeds #Valencia

The number of Valencians who have been vaccinated against the flu in the three provinces of the Community already exceeds the entire campaign last year, with more than 1,130,000, the Minister of Health, Marciano Gómez, announced this morning.

In a conference at the Alicante Forum of the Information Club, the Minister of Health has valued this information because, in addition, the vaccination campaign has not yet ended because it will last until next February 29. He has compared these 1,130,000 vaccinations with the 1,090,000 total of last year’s campaign, and has stated that this situation “better than last year” is to be “satisfied”.

For this reason, he wanted to express his gratitude to all the citizens who came to get vaccinated when the possibility of doing so without an appointment was opened, of which he said there have been 137,000 so far throughout the Community.

?? In the health centers of the Valencian Community, flu and COVID-19 vaccines are administered from today without the need for an appointment. ?? Remember that the vaccine is the best immunization measure in the face of the resurgence of respiratory infections#protegeteeldoble — GVA Sanitat (@GVAsanitat) January 8, 2024

Regarding the flu, he explained that the incidence of acute respiratory failure has decreased slightly in recent times in the Community, with a rate of 1,297 per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure that is still above the national average, which is around 1,000.

Gómez has stressed that “as long as it does not gradually decrease for three weeks in a row” None of the decisions that have been made preventively will be alleviated, for example the use of masks in social and health care centers, and he also recalled that some health areas have a higher incidence, such as those in Vinalopó, which It is around 1,700, despite the fact that overall hospital care has decreased for this reason.