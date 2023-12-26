The number of visitors is closer to that of 2019

Even in low season, tourists are not rare

The number of visitors recorded during the first eleven months of 2023 crossed the two hundred thousand mark. That of 2019 was at 252,292.

The number of tourists recorded during the first eleven months of this year saw a marked increase compared to the same period of the previous year, according to a recent report from the Ministry of Tourism. Indeed, between January and November 2023, the country welcomed a total of 205,906 visitors, compared to 108,104 for the corresponding period in n-1. These statistics are considerably closer to those of 2019, a light year before the global health crisis and its effects, which were 252,292 for the same period.

The ministry considers the arrival of the first charter flight from Bulgaria to Nosy Be as a “great gift of comfort” for the sector. Although the month of November saw a slight drop in the number of tourists compared to the previous month, due to the end of the season, this period is ideal for those fleeing the start of winter in Europe, looking for a good dose of sunshine before the depression of the cold. “Tourist buses still crisscross the national roads”, and the sites and tourist parks remain lively,” it was indicated.

Visa extension on site

Indeed, the Ministry of Tourism has launched a strategy aimed at revitalizing the tourism sector, with the objective of reaching one million tourists by 2028, and the effects are already starting to be felt. For example, the opening of the 2023-2024 cruise season, arousing particular enthusiasm with hundreds or even thousands of foreign passengers on board.

Among the initiatives that are part of the ministry’s strategy also include the facilitation of the on-site visa extension procedure for tourists staying in the Ihorombe and Menabe regions. Indeed, the Ministry of Public Security has set up new visa extension sites in Ihosy and Morondava, towns home to must-see tourist attractions such as Isalo National Park and Baobab Alley. Travelers initially benefit from sixty days of stay, with the possibility of extending their visa for an additional thirty days, bringing the total duration to ninety days, an approach accessible online on the evisamada-mg.com website.

