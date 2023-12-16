the numbers behind the music

#numbers #music

ANPThe DJs from Radio 2 at the announcement of the top 10 at the beginning of December

From bottom line Don Henley with New York Minute to list leader Queen with Bohemian Rhapsody: today the complete NPO Radio 2 Top 2000 was announced. Perhaps just as interesting as the list are the numbers behind the list: which numbers have risen sharply and which have fallen? And how popular is Dutch music?

So the list is once again headed by Bohemian Rhapsody, The always popular one is also in 3rd place Hotel California of Eagles. The success of these songs in the Top 2000 goes back a long way. The albums have both been in the top 10 for 25 years, just like Stairway To Heaven van Led Zeppelin.

Top2000/NOS

The ‘golden oldies’ generally do well. There was a lot of tuning in, especially for songs from the 70s and 80s. The year 1984 is the most present year with 61 songs. Be like that Over the wall from Small Orchestra, When The Lady Smiles of Golden Earring and I Want to Break Free by Queen released this year.

Top2000/NOS

Among Dutch songs, the 80s are also doing well, but recent songs are more popular. The big outliers are the years 2021 and 2022. The one released last year Your gaze towards me For example, of the Bench sitters is in 145th place.

Voters also often opted for Dutch-language songs from the late 1990s. Ten of them were from 1997, three of which were from Acda and De Munnik: Walk Until The Sun Comes Out, When the fire is extinguished in Nice song.

Top2000/NOS

The biggest increase in the list compared to last year is 505 by Arctic Monkeys. The song from 2007 was still at position 1992 last year, now at position 381. This probably has to do with various TikTok trends.

Another number that is going up significantly is Fairytale Of New York by Kirsty Maccoll & The Pogues. Frontman Shane MacGowan of the Irish-English folk punk band died at the end of November.

Among other things, there has been a significant decline Enemy van Imagine Dragons, Left Right van Snollebollekes and You Make Loving Fun by Fleetwood Mac. Last year there was a lot of voting for the latter band, probably because singer Christine McVie had died the week before the voting week.

Top2000/NOS

Top2000/NOS

The 2000 songs were created by 797 unique artists, according to an analysis by NOS. A collaboration between artists listed separately, such as Queen and David Bowie, is also considered unique.

Male artists are by far in the majority. The entire Top 2000 contains no fewer than 1007 songs by male groups or collaborations between men. To name a few: Eagles, Metallica, Pink Floyd, Golden Earring, Pearl Jam, Queen, Dire Straits, Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses and Deep Purple.

There are a lot fewer songs by female groups or collaborations by women: 11. These include songs by the Dolly Dots, The Pointer Sisters and First Aid Kit. There are also more men than women who have a solo record on the list: 565 compared to 194.

Top2000/NOS

The highest ranked women are in 19th place: Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman of Prince & The Revolution Purple Rain. The women of ABBA and Fleetwood Mac follow in places 38 and 39.

Only in 43rd place is the first female solo artist: Lady Gaga, albeit with Bradley Cooper Shallow released. The highest ranking song created solely by a woman is Through the wind of Miss Montreal in 51st place.

The NPO Radio 2 Top 2000 can be heard from midnight on Christmas Day.