the object that entered the country’s airspace was most likely a Russian missile

#object #entered #countrys #airspace #Russian #missile

On the night of Monday to Tuesday, the Ukrainian Air Force announced that tactical aviation had attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet landing ship Novocherkassk, which was near Feodosia in occupied Crimea, with cruise missiles.

Thirty-three Russian sailors are missing, 23 people were injured and one person was killed during a strike by the Ukrainian Air Force on the Russian warship “Novocherkask” in the port of Feodosia in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

After the Ukrainian military shot down several fighter jets last week, the Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of their operations on the eastern bank of the Kherson region. In order not to risk the planes, the occupiers decided to move their long-range artillery closer to the Dnieper River, analysts at the US Institute for Military Studies (ISW) write.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the ship was “damaged” by a Ukrainian missile strike. The ministry said Russian forces allegedly destroyed the Ukrainian Su-24 tactical bombers that attacked the ship, but Kiev said the claims were false.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian Air Force for striking a Russian warship on Tuesday, posting a mocking social media post suggesting the vessel had been sunk.

“I am grateful to our Air Force for the impressive addition of another ship to the Russian submarine fleet in the Black Sea. The occupiers will not have a single peaceful place in Ukraine,” he wrote.

Follow the most important events of the war in Ukraine with lrytas.lt