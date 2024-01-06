The obligation of companies to increase the salaries of employees with the minimum salary for more than 2 years. How to proceed

#obligation #companies #increase #salaries #employees #minimum #salary #years #proceed

The Labor Inspection (ITM) explained in an announcement recently posted on its official website how companies and other employers in Romania must proceed in order to fulfill their obligation, which entered into force on January 1, 2024, to increase remunerations of employees with the minimum wage for over 2 years, 406,293 employees will benefit from this measure, at the national level.

Starting January 1, 2024, employers are required to increase the wages of employees paid the minimum wage for more than 24 months, both for full-time and part-time contracts.

The obligation introduced in the Labor Code in 2021, with the entry into force of GEO no. 142/2021, provides that:

“(2^1) Starting from January 1, 2022, the gross minimum basic salary per country guaranteed in payment established under the conditions of para. (1) can be applied for an employee for a maximum period of 24 months, from the moment of concluding the individual employment contract. After the expiration of that period, he will be paid with a basic salary higher than the minimum gross basic salary per country guaranteed in payment. (2^2) The provisions of para. (2^1) also applies to the employee paid with the minimum gross basic salary per country guaranteed in payment, who has already concluded an individual employment contract, the maximum period of 24 months being calculated starting from January 1, 2022″.