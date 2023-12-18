The obligation to have a card to pay for services will affect a maximum of 237 thousand bank accounts – Executive Digest

#obligation #card #pay #services #affect #maximum #thousand #bank #accounts #Executive #Digest

Customers will be required to have a bank card to make payments for services on banks’ digital channels from January 1, 2024, however, this measure will only affect 1% of bank accounts.

Most customers have a bank card, but they can choose not to have one, maintaining the possibility of carrying out transactions (namely on digital channels). It often happens that the same customer has two bank accounts and does not have a bank card in one of them.

However, from the first day of 2024 the rules will change, but will affect only 1% of bank accounts in Portugal, ‘Negócios’ found, which reveals that, according to data from the Bank of Portugal, there are 23.7 million current deposit accounts in the country, therefore, this measure will affect a maximum of 237 thousand accounts.

The Bank of Portugal (BdP) admits that it has no responsibility for this initiative, pushing it to SIBS. “The requirement to hold a card to carry out service payment operations, payments to the State and mobile phone top-ups in institutions’ home banking does not result from any direct imposition by the Bank of Portugal, nor from the application of European or national regulations”, writes the regulator in a statement.

The BdP reinforces that it only has a supervisory role in relation to that defined in Regulation (EU) 2015/751 of the European Parliament and of the Council, regarding interchange fees applicable to card-based payment transactions (which limits the fees to be charged). The regulator issued a Specific Determination addressed to SIBS FPS, so that this entity could make payment operations available on the Multibanco network, including payment operations for services, payments to the State and those carried out on the MB WAY App, in accordance with this regulatory framework.

However, this did not define the way in which SIBS FPS should conform the payment operations made available on the Multibanco network with the applicable legislation, leaving the best way to do so to that entity’s discretion.

Furthermore, the requirements did not include the obligation to hold a card when carrying out service payment operations, payments to the State and mobile phone top-ups in the institutions’ home banking.

“SIBS FPS and payment service providers took the decision, which is their sole responsibility, to require the possession of a card to continue carrying out these operations in home banking, they emphasize.