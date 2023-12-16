The obligation to wear masks returns to Buzzi but Covid has nothing to do with it (or almost)

#obligation #wear #masks #returns #Buzzi #Covid

Milan, 16 December 2023 – Al Buzzi, thechildren’s hospital of Milan where until Thursday it was rare to meet someone wearing them in common areas, masks have just become mandatory again. Everywhere, not only in departments with “frail, elderly or immunosuppressed” patients, especially with high intensity of care”, as still required by national legislation; moreover, each hospital can extend the obligation “based on the risk situation, linked to more intense viral circulation”.

And so it was decided at Buzzi that in the last week, reported the head of Pediatrics Gian Vincenzo Zuccotti, had up to 160 accesses per day to the emergency room and was forced to transfer children to other hospitals in Lombardy. The situation of the Milanese facility is particular because the pediatric intensive care unit has been reduced to five beds for a year and a half – the new department which will bring them back to nine will open “immediately after New Year”, assured Maria Grazia Colombo, the commissioner of the Fatebenefratelli Asst -Sacco-Buzzi -, but “the increase in respiratory forms that we witness every year in recent months was a bit sudden this time”, confirmed Giuseppe Banderali, head physician at Santi Paolo e Carlo in Milan and national vice-president of the Italian society of Paediatrics.

Besieging pediatric emergency rooms it is a mix of flu and para-flu syndromes, in which Sars-CoV-2 which brought masks into the lives of non-ill people and non-professionals is only a co-protagonist alongside other viruses, especially the respiratory syncytial virus responsible for bronchiolitis which can be dangerous for children under two years of age, and bacteriao mycoplasma pneumoniae which caused an epidemic of pediatric pneumonia, in China but also in Europe. However, the attack of respiratory diseases is not just a problem for children: on Friday the head of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Francesco Vaia sent a circular to the Regions to recommend tests and reports to the surveillance system on “severe and complicated” of flu syndromes requiring hospitalization in intensive care. In the last week monitored (from 7 to 13 December), Covid recorded a slight decline in new positives in Italy and Lombardy, where there were 11,341 cases from Sant’Ambrogio to last Wednesday, over 1,500 less than the previous week.

Covid-related deaths, however, are not decreasing: 316 in Italy in seven days, of which over a third in Lombardy. And positive hospitalized patients are increasing: at a national level, employment in the medical area rises to 11.9% from 10.7%; in intensive care from 2.5 to 2.7% (240 hospitalized in total). Numbers far from the crisis, and yet “30% are in hospital precisely due to Covid”, explained the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, underlining that the “more than 300 deaths per week” in Italy will “probably reach a peak of 400-500 per week”. beginning of January”. They are “especially elderly people, with other pathologies and, sadly, not vaccinated or who have only had three doses”.

Con 1.459.547 injections across the country to 14 December – i.e. after two and a half months – lIn fact, the new anti-Covid campaign is languishing, even in Lombardy which with its 418,950 recalls is the most “virtuous” region. Of the latter, 130,095 were injected into people over eighty, 125,637 to people in their seventies, 90,589 to people in their sixties, while Lombards aged between 12 and 59, who if they are not “fragile” due to pathologies or exposed by profession can only be vaccinated from Covid from 20 November, in three and a half weeks they carried out a total of 72,584.