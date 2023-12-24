The Observatory predicts cold weather from Christmas Eve to Christmas morning – RTHK

2023-12-24 HKT 18:31

  The Observatory predicts cold weather from Christmas Eve to Christmas morning

Wong Ka-hing, Scientific Director of the Observatory

Cold weather warnings and frost warnings are in effect. Affected by the winter monsoon, the Observatory predicts that the weather will still be cold from Christmas Eve tonight to Christmas morning tomorrow, and the public is reminded to keep warm when going out. Looking ahead to the next two or three days, the temperature will gradually rise.

