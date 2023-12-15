The Observatory predicts that Hong Kong will get significantly colder tomorrow morning and will issue the first cold weather warning since the beginning of winter – RTHK

2023-12-15 HKT 18:13

    The Observatory predicts that Hong Kong will become significantly cooler tomorrow morning, with temperatures continuing to drop. (Photo by Zhang Liandeng)

The Observatory predicts that Hong Kong will get significantly cooler tomorrow morning, with temperatures continuing to drop. The minimum temperature in urban areas will drop to a minimum of about 12 degrees from tomorrow night to Sunday. The Observatory will issue the first cold weather warning since the beginning of winter tomorrow morning.

The Elderly Housing Association stated that we are about to enter the first winter flu peak after returning to normal. It is expected that under cold weather warnings, the chances of the elderly seeking help or getting infected will also increase. It calls for vaccination as soon as possible to strengthen protection.

