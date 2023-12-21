The Observatory predicts that the minimum temperature in urban areas during the winter solstice will be about 8 degrees and in the New Territories it will be two to three degrees lower – RTHK

The Observatory predicts that the minimum temperature in urban areas during the winter solstice will be about 8 degrees and in the New Territories it will be two to three degrees lower.

2023-12-21 HKT 11:52

A cold weather warning is in effect. The Observatory predicts that the lowest temperature in urban areas during the winter solstice will be about 8 degrees, and in the New Territories it will be two to three degrees lower.

The minimum temperature recorded at the Observatory this morning was 9.8 degrees, the lowest since the beginning of winter. Looking forward to the next two or three days and the morning and evening of Christmas Day, the weather will continue to be cold and dry.

