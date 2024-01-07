The occupancy rate in Quebec hospitals continues to be very high

#occupancy #rate #Quebec #hospitals #continues #high

The situation in Quebec hospitals shows no sign of respite on Saturday, while the average occupancy rate of emergencies remains well above 100%.

Published at 4:40 p.m.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Index Santé site reported an overall average rate of 126% in Quebec emergencies, which falls into the “very high” category. This rate was 133% on Wednesday, 136% on Thursday and 127% on Friday.

Only one region, namely Abitibi-Témiscamingue at 70%, had a so-called “normal” occupancy rate on Saturday afternoon. In the other 14, the occupancy rate was either “high” or “very high”.

It was in the Laurentians that the occupancy rate was the highest on Saturday afternoon, at 158%. The situation was particularly difficult at the Mont-Laurier Hospital, where an occupancy rate of 220% was reported.

In Laval, Montérégie and Outaouais, the occupancy rate was 147%, while it was 143% in Lanaudière and 140% in Chaudière-Appalaches.

On the Montreal side, the occupancy rate stood at 132%. The situation was particularly difficult at the Royal Victoria Hospital, which had an occupancy rate of 233%.

Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec (126%), Estrie (117%), Côte-Nord (107%) and Capitale-Nationale (105%) were the other regions where ridership exceeded 100% and where the lights were red.

The occupancy rate was considered “high” in Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine (86%), Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean (85%) and Bas-Saint-Laurent (83%).

Earlier this week, the office of Minister of Health Christian Dubé reminded us that “all patients who have urgent needs must go to the emergency room.”

“All patients who have urgent problems will have the necessary care, we will never compromise on health and safety,” we added on this subject.

However, “there is still too large a proportion of patients who go to emergency rooms with viruses who can be treated directly at home or by consulting another health professional,” argued the minister’s office.

The latter reminded that other options are available before going to the emergency room, such as winter clinics, 811, the pediatric line and the First Line Access Desk.

“In addition, we are putting in place a central measure to free up more than 500 additional accommodation places over the coming weeks, so that patients, often seniors, who find themselves in hospital and who no longer need to be there, can be in a living environment adapted to their needs,” we promised.

Hospitals continue to be challenged by the circulation of respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and influenza.