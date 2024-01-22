The Odof project arrives in Bekily and Ambovombe

The new oil mill for the Bekily district.

Heading for the Deep South. The new year is off to a strong start because it is Industrialization that serves resilience and food self-sufficiency in the Androy Region. The choice is not accidental. This time, it is the turn of two districts in the region to acquire industrial processing units. These are the districts of Ambovombe and Bekily. Which respectively received a flour production factory as well as an oil mill.

These two localities in the Androy region will thus be able to locally transform their products, like those which have already received their factory as part of the One District, One Factory (Odof) project of the Ministry of Industrialization and Commerce. The main foodstuffs to be processed by these industrial units are cassava, to make flour, but also peanuts, to extract oil. For local managers, the acquisition of these machines will contribute to job creation. On the other hand, this will alleviate a large part of the financial and food worries of the population, in regions hitherto considered less productive.

Glimmer of hope

Ratohandraina Prior, Director of Infrastructure and Development in the Androy region confirms: “This shows the State’s desire to support the populations of the South. We hope that the acquisition of such industrial units will change the situation in the region. This would make it possible to transform cassava into flour and make a multitude of products to fight against the food insecurity which undermines the population here.” A glimmer of hope therefore, what is more, also intended to support the population so that they can also turn to trade outside these localities. In Bekily, the cooperatives did not hide their joy and enthusiasm about obtaining an oil mill. “We no longer need to go to Toliary to process our products. We are grateful to the government and the Ministry of Industrialization,” explains Clarisse, treasurer of the “Mandroso” cooperative. Words that resonate with local producers. “The difficulties we have encountered so far will now be a thing of the past,” confides a farmer upon receiving this new unit.

These new units will be able to generate nearly 70,000 tonnes of processed products annually. As with any new industrial installation in a district, a call for tenders will be launched for cooperatives and any entrepreneur wishing to participate in the management of these new factories.

Itamara Randriamamonjy