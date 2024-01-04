The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection in action. A huge fine for the developer’s companies

#Office #Competition #Consumer #Protection #action #huge #fine #developers #companies

As reported by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection in a statement on Thursday, fines totaling PLN 1.4 million were imposed on two managers.

“The President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection imposed a fine of almost PLN 12 million (PLN 11,803,666 thousand) on three companies from the HRE Investments capital group for violating the collective interests of consumers. Respectively: HRE Investments (PLN 300,632 thousand), HREIT (PLN 9 million, 776 thousand PLN 23), Heritage Real Estate (PLN 1,727,000, PLN 11),” the Office informed.

As added, ““The persons responsible for managing the companies also did not escape liability: Michał Cebula (the fine imposed was PLN 450,000) and Michał Sapota (the fine imposed was PLN 950,000).”. “These persons intentionally resulted in the violation of the collective interests of consumers, among others, they were responsible not only for preparing and implementing an offer and marketing message that highlighted the benefits and minimized the risks, but also actively promoted this method of investing,” the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection pointed out.

The office informed that the decision is not final and may be appealed to the court.

According to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, companies from the HRE Investments group conducted investment and development activities until November 8, 2023. They offered buyers, including consumers, the purchase of shares in special purpose vehicles established by the HRE capital group for the implementation of various development investments.

“These shares, after a predetermined period of time according to the business model, were to be redeemed by group entities at a specific price and taking into account rates of return,” it was reported. According to the Office, in this model, consumers were exposed to the risk typical of the company’s shareholders, which was much higher than in the case of people investing their savings in a bank or purchasing State Treasury bonds.

“In the event of any difficulties of the special purpose vehicle or the entity obliged to repurchase equity instruments, loss of liquidity or declaration of bankruptcy, such persons – as shareholders – have little possibility of recovering any financial resources,” explains the Office. According to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, any difficulties in the operation of the investment component may have a negative impact on the development component of the project, which may affect not only consumers – shareholders, but also consumers – buyers of apartments from special purpose vehicles.

The Office reminded that from November 10, 2023, i.e. after changes to the crowdfunding regulations, it is prohibited to offer and promote the purchase of shares in limited liability companies that would be addressed to an unspecified recipient.

“The President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection raised doubts, among others: the content of offer materials prepared by the HRE group or information encouraging consumers to purchase shares in special purpose vehicles. They appeared on popular websites. The objections concerned promises to pay high profits, emphasizing the safety of the investment and its alleged profitability in contrast to other forms of investment,” the Office said. As indicated, “the messages emphasized the benefits while omitting important information about the risk – thus misleading consumers as to the guaranteed result from investment.

As pointed out by the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, Tomasz Chróstny, Many consumers, having read the information, may have concluded that investing in the real estate market is safer and more profitable than other forms of investing their savings.

“The business model adopted by the HRE Investments group was based on obtaining payments for shares from consumers, who were consistently assured of their safety, while omitting significant risks. Consumers, by becoming shareholders of special purpose vehicles, in practice financed the activities of the capital group and were actually burdened with the risk of running a business. The one-dimensional narrative adopted in information messages, emphasizing safety and guarantees of obtaining benefits in the assumed amount, violated the interests of consumers and misled them,” said Tomasz Chróstny, president of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, quoted in the release.