The Official Gazette dated January 17 was published!

The Official Gazette dated January 17, 2024 was published. Which decisions were published in the Official Gazette today? Here are the decisions published in the Official Gazette published today…

LEGISLATIVE DEPARTMENT

GNAT DECISION

1399 Decision on the Uncompromising Support of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in the Fight against Terrorism

EXECUTIVE AND ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

ELECTION DECISION FOR THE PRESIDENCY AND DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE DISPUTES COURT

–– Decision on the Election of Constitutional Court Member Rıdvan GÜLEÇ as the President of the Disputes Court and Constitutional Court Member Kenan YAŞAR as the Deputy President of the Disputes Court

DECISIONS OF THE BOARD OF JUDGES AND PROSECUTORS

–– Decisions of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors

REGULATIONS

–– Regulation on Amending the Translation and Publication Regulation of the Turkish Manuscripts Association

–– Trakya University Women and Family Studies Application and Research Center Regulation

ADVERTISEMENT SECTION

a – Judicial Announcements

b – Auction, Decrease and Tender Announcements

c – Various Advertisements

– Exchange Rates Determined by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and Daily Values ​​of Government Domestic Debt Securities