The Official Gazette dated January 30, 2024 was published!

Official Gazette dated January 30, 2024 published.

EXECUTIVE AND ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

REGULATIONS

–– Regulation on the Duties, Powers and Responsibilities of Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency Personnel and the Procedures and Principles Regarding Their Recruitment

–– Regulation on Amending the Regulation of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Sports Sciences and Athlete Health Application and Research Center

COMMUNICATIONS

–– Communiqué on Amendments to the Communiqué on Required Reserves (Number: 2013/15) (Number: 2024/2)

–– Decision Concerning the Expansion of the Scope of Activity Permit of United Payment Services and Elektronik Para A.Ş.

–– Decision to Grant an Operating Permit to Ziraat Financial Technologies Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc. to Operate as an Electronic Money Institution

JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT DECISION

–– Decision of the Constitutional Court dated 11/10/2023 and numbered E: 2023/104, K: 2023/177

