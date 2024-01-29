The Official Gazette dated January 30, 2024 was published!

#Official #Gazette #dated #January #published

dated January 30, 2024 Official newspaper published. Official newspaperWhich decisions were published today in ? Here, today Decisions published in the Official Gazette…

EXECUTIVE AND ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT
REGULATIONS

–– Regulation on the Duties, Powers and Responsibilities of Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency Personnel and the Procedures and Principles Regarding Their Recruitment
–– Regulation on Amending the Regulation of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Sports Sciences and Athlete Health Application and Research Center

COMMUNICATIONS

–– Communiqué on Amendments to the Communiqué on Required Reserves (Number: 2013/15) (Number: 2024/2)
–– Decision Concerning the Expansion of the Scope of Activity Permit of United Payment Services and Elektronik Para A.Ş.
–– Decision to Grant an Operating Permit to Ziraat Financial Technologies Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc. to Operate as an Electronic Money Institution

JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT
CONSTITUTIONAL COURT DECISION

–– Decision of the Constitutional Court dated 11/10/2023 and numbered E: 2023/104, K: 2023/177

ADVERTISEMENT SECTION

a – Auction, Decrease and Tender Announcements
b – Various Advertisements
– Foreign Exchange Rates Determined by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and Daily Values ​​of Government Domestic Debt Securities

Also Read:  Only hours to make history; India's Aditya L1 arrives at Lagrange Point tomorrow; Eagerly the world

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins
Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins
Posted on
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
Posted on
Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com
Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list
Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News