The official response to the Taiwan issue is too soft. Chinese nationalists call for military reunification | Cross-Strait | Central News Agency CNA

(Central News Agency reporter Wu Baiwei, Shanghai, 16th) At the first press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China after the Taiwan election, from the election results to the severance of diplomatic relations between Nauru, eight questions about Taiwan appeared, and the official response method was consistent. However, the official toughness is still too mild in the eyes of nationalists, who call for speeding up the process of military unification.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a regular press conference on the afternoon of the 15th. As Taiwan’s presidential election has just concluded, many countries, including the United States, have sent congratulatory messages. In addition, the Pacific island nation of Nauru announced that it will break off diplomatic relations with Taiwan and restore diplomatic relations with China. Therefore, Chinese and foreign media paid close attention to China’s response to these events at the press conference.

According to transcripts released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spokesperson Mao Ning responded to the Taiwan issue with his usual response, emphasizing that “the Taiwan region’s elections are China’s local affairs”, “there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory”, ” Opposing any form of Taiwan independence” and expressing strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to relevant countries’ “wrong practices such as statements and congratulations that violate the one-China principle.”

While Chinese officials took a tough response, the Chinese public, who were concerned about the results of the Taiwan election and the development of the cross-strait situation after the election, also developed completely different emotions.

According to Voice of America, although Chinese officials have responded strongly to the Taiwan issue in recent days, it seems unable to appease netizens who support more intense nationalism. They also said that Lai Ching-te’s election would “accelerate the reunification process” and called on Beijing to “unify Taiwan by force.”

The report quoted the opinions of many netizens who expressed support for military reunification on the Internet, saying that this result in the Taiwan election is not surprising at all. “The policy of favoring Taiwan can be stopped, and the policy of closing Taiwan in troubled Taiwan must be accelerated.” “The voting has already shown the opposite side. public opinion, not a small minority, but a considerable majority.”

Ziwu Xiashi, a well-known nationalist with more than 1 million followers on Weibo, posted on Weibo on the 13th, saying that the matter cannot be delayed any longer, “It is better to fight early than to fight later, and to fight big than to fight small.” “In the past, I didn’t think so, but now I feel that we are running out of time and must resolve it as soon as possible.”

In addition, some people have commented that there is no need to resort to force so quickly, but to further contain Taiwan. “The first is to cancel all unilateral policies to benefit Taiwan, and the second is to fully intervene in the Strait to protect fishing by the Coast Guard. These two If you can’t do it, forget about taking a step further.”

The report pointed out that compared with angry netizens, after the Taiwan election, commentators and experts close to the government did not echo “military reunification” and only said that the future of cross-strait issues still needs to be observed.

Gao Zhikai, deputy director of the China and Globalization Think Tank, posted on Weibo: “Listen to their words and watch their actions. Next, we need to closely observe whether they implement Taiwan independence into concrete actions.”

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, said: “China’s military power and national strength have formed an effective deterrent to the future Lai Ching-te government, and the United States will also respect China’s red line on the Taiwan issue.”

The report also mentioned that not all Chinese people hold the mentality of military reunification, and some people believe that Taiwan’s elections are a model of Chinese democracy.

A person living in Jiangsu said in an interview that on the voting day, his Weibo and WeChat groups were full of news or live broadcasts related to Taiwan’s presidential election. “This is a positive signal, which means that there are many Chinese people. I’m observing how Taiwan’s democracy works.” (Editor: Cao Yufan) 1130116

