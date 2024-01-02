The oldest man in Italy died at the age of 111

#oldest #man #Italy #died #age

January 2, 2024 – 09:40

Tripoli Giannini, Italy’s oldest man – Photo: Comune di Cecina

Italy’s oldest man, Tripoli Giannini, died at the age of 111. The man, nicknamed Tripolino, died on New Year’s Eve in his home in Cecina. Giannini was the second oldest man in Europe, the French André Ludwig was 75 days older than him.

Giannini was born in 1912 in Cecina in Tuscany. He survived two world wars and two pandemics, his wife died forty years ago. Last August, he celebrated his 111th birthday, then he said that his secret is that he doesn’t smoke, lives a stress-free life, eats light meals, and sees each day as a gift.

Giannini’s example also shows that more and more people in Italy are reaching the age of one hundred. Sardinia is one of the five regions with the most centenarians in the world, and Genoa, also in Italy, has the most centenarians. According to the Italian statistical office, in 2023 there were 22,000 people older than centenarians living in the country, which is a new record. Most of them are women anyway.

(Guardian)

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Also Read:  Venezuela has extradited Fat Leonardo, who defrauded millions of dollars, to the United States

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Improve your physical and mental qualities in a conscious way…
Improve your physical and mental qualities in a conscious way…
Posted on
Only 30% of the people agree…Criticizing Zhang Honglu’s “political views” has made Lin Guochun take action – Politics – China Times News Network
Only 30% of the people agree…Criticizing Zhang Honglu’s “political views” has made Lin Guochun take action – Politics – China Times News Network
Posted on
War in Ukraine. Explosions shake Kiev again – Russia launched missiles
War in Ukraine. Explosions shake Kiev again – Russia launched missiles
Posted on
new record in a few hours
new record in a few hours
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News