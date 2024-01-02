The oldest man in Italy died at the age of 111

#oldest #man #Italy #died #age

January 2, 2024

Tripoli Giannini, Italy’s oldest man – Photo: Comune di Cecina

Italy’s oldest man, Tripoli Giannini, died at the age of 111. The man, nicknamed Tripolino, died on New Year’s Eve in his home in Cecina. Giannini was the second oldest man in Europe, the French André Ludwig was 75 days older than him.

Giannini was born in 1912 in Cecina in Tuscany. He survived two world wars and two pandemics, his wife died forty years ago. Last August, he celebrated his 111th birthday, then he said that his secret is that he doesn’t smoke, lives a stress-free life, eats light meals, and sees each day as a gift.

Giannini’s example also shows that more and more people in Italy are reaching the age of one hundred. Sardinia is one of the five regions with the most centenarians in the world, and Genoa, also in Italy, has the most centenarians. According to the Italian statistical office, in 2023 there were 22,000 people older than centenarians living in the country, which is a new record. Most of them are women anyway.

(Guardian)

