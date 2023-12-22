The Olympic Committee revokes the board of the Latvian Olympic Social Fund / Article

#Olympic #Committee #revokes #board #Latvian #Olympic #Social #Fund #Article

The LOK reports that, continuing the direction initiated by the LOK management in ensuring the efficiency of resource utilization and implementing the principles of good management, it has been decided to reduce the number of LOSF board members from three to one.

At the same time, the LOK believes that currently none of the members of the LOSF board is fully suitable for this position to perform the duties of the LOSF executive body alone. Therefore, the board has been recalled in its full composition, recalling Gunta Vlasenko, Ati Strenga and Agra Brūni from performing their duties as members of the board.

At the meeting of the board, it was also decided to renew the LOSF Advisory Council in the composition of three persons, who would work without compensation, as well as to make appropriate changes in the LOSF statutes.

At the meeting of the board, it was agreed that the vice-president of the LOK and the president of the Latvian Swimming Federation Aivars Platonovs, the previous member of the board of the LOSF Atis Strenga and the general secretary of the Latvian Volleyball Federation Arnis Tunte will work in the Advisory Council.

The competition for the LOSF board member vacancy will be announced in January 2024.

Until the appointment of a new board member, LOK lawyer Ivars Pauska will perform the functions of a temporary board member in legal and financial matters.

This decision of the Olympic Committee follows the move of the foundation, which caused a wide resonance in the society this week, to print programs for the Christmas party of sports veterans not only in Latvian, but also in Russian. The head of the fund’s board Vlasenko justified to the media that she did not know anything about it.

