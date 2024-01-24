The Ombudsman’s Office installed a $1 billion gym arguing the fight against sedentary lifestyle

#Ombudsmans #Office #installed #billion #gym #arguing #fight #sedentary #lifestyle

10:31 PM

A shower of criticism fell on the Ombudsman’s Office and its head, Carlos Camargo, after it became known that the entity awarded a contract for almost 1,000 million pesos for the installation of a gym at its main headquarters.

But, beyond the setup of the gym, questions arose due to some unclear points that were found in the execution of the contract and the value of the equipment acquired.

The gym project would be supported, according to La W Radio, by a study hired by the same Ombudsman’s Office to evaluate the health status of its more than 400 workers, in which it was concluded that approximately 78% of them had sedentary lifestyle.

However, the general secretary of the Ombudsman’s Office, Óscar Valencia, told EL COLOMBIANO that the entity is very calm from the legal aspect with the contract for the installation of the gym, “because everything is very clear,” which is “an administrative decision that is justified” and that all the details are published on the Government contracting pages.

This study of the physical condition of 462 employees was carried out by the firm Evalúa Salud IPS, at a cost of 21 million pesos.

Conclusion of the physical evaluation: “it is important to encourage workers to exercise regularly, to prevent cardiovascular and musculoskeletal diseases, weight changes and pathologies associated with stress.” Furthermore, that “38.7% of the workers were overweight and 14% were obese.”

But the story there was just beginning, since one of the recommendations of the health company, after the evaluation, was the installation of equipment for physical exercise at the headquarters of the Ombudsman’s Office, according to what was published.

And since the entity did not have such equipment, the consulting company pointed out that it was “necessary to acquire sports equipment and elements for the gym equipment, with the purpose of promoting optimal use of the wellness spaces in the physical facilities. of the Entity, especially what refers to the installation and full use of the gym and contribute to the strengthening and improvement of the physical and emotional health of all officials and collaborators of the Ombudsman’s Office.

To comply with the recommendations for the well-being of employees, defender Camargo’s entity made three quotes with exercise equipment supply companies. Evolution Fitness Corporation worth $899,955,500, Athletic Body Shop for $997,658,000 and Fitness Project SAS, $971,258,000.

Although the prices of all three are much higher than those in the current market, according to the La W Radio investigation, Evolution Fitness Corporation was finally selected due to its “better prices.”

The final price of the contract is a little more than 956 million pesos and was awarded in December of last year, to be executed between the 28th and 31st of the month. Object that would not have been fulfilled yet, due to the lack of equipment and for which the contractor requested an extension of execution of 45 additional days to the initial deadline.

The responses of the Ombudsman

Secretary Valencia pointed out, in response to the criticism generated in the country, that the project is part of the commitments acquired with the workers’ unions in the previous administrations of the Ombudsman’s Office and has the purpose of the comprehensive well-being of the officials and also the headquarters infrastructure is capable of supporting it.

“We do not understand why it has been a topic of media interest, we have all the explanations and everything is published in the Secop. The quotes were taken into account to arrive at the average contracting price. The value corresponds to the quotes and is not unrealistic, everything is justified. Furthermore, we are convinced of the need,” he explained.

The official indicated that a “robust” gym was needed, with very good machines and that guaranteed the safety of users, because it will be available for about 2,600 workers, 4,300 defenders. And that the contract was signed at the end of the year because the appeal was approved and if it was not done the money would be lost and it would not be possible to comply with the unions later.

The idea, he said, is that officials can use it during the off-peak hours of their jobs, which is why the operating hours are established in three blocks, from 6 to 8 in the morning, from 12 to 2 in the afternoon and from 4 to 8 at night, “so that those who want to disconnect can pass without leaving the entity.”

Regarding the questions that arose as to why the machines were not rented or agreements signed with gyms in the city, Valencia responded that for a moment these possibilities were analyzed, but the cost-benefit was not better, because, for example, “a lease was around 20 million per month, so it was better to have your own, because a useful time greater than the possible monthly payments is guaranteed and payments in future periods could not be guaranteed.”

What the secretary general did clarify is that “there has been a difficulty with the purchasing method or the way in which a need was generated to satisfy what the officials requested.” And he announced that for the other 41 offices outside Bogotá they are considering the form of agreements, because they are smaller offices with only between 40 and 100 workers.