The one who tastes the teapot drinks the teapot

Black tea, which everyone loves to consume, has been abandoned. Dr. The benefits of this tea, which Michael Mosley insistently recommends, are endless. So much so that the one who tastes it drinks the teapot…

Dr. This tea, which Michael Mosley describes as a superfood, improves heart health, increases brain power and supports weight loss. As everyone guessed, this tea is of course green tea. So much so that Mosley says green tea is more effective than black tea and coffee…

BENEFITS OF GREEN TEA

Dr. Michael Mosley says that green tea gets its power from the polyphenols it contains, which have strong antioxidant properties. Moreover, he underlines that it has the effect of stopping aging and minimizing damage to cells.

Here’s what Mosley said about green tea:

“I’m a big fan of black tea, but I prefer green tea instead because it’s rich in a polyphenol known as epigallocatechin-3-gallate, or EGCG. It’s also extremely good for the brain.”

We know that it helps crack harmful plaques in blood vessels, reduces the potential risk of dementia, and helps burn more fat. Drinking green tea may reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke; “This is because green tea contains a polyphenol called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which scientists from the University of Leeds have shown can bind to and break down potentially dangerous plaques in your blood vessels.”

