the one who wants versus the one who can » Enrique Dans

My column in Invertia this week is titled “Phones that fold or augmented reality glasses” (pdf), and it is a reflection on what companies can do based on their characteristics.

Various manufacturers of smartphones enormously powerful have been trying for several years to get the market to opt for the so-called foldablesphones that fold and allow either very large screen sizes, or designs that close on themselves emulating the old formats clamshell. Throughout successive generations of product and material engineering developments, they have managed to correct some of the initial limitations such as the poor durability of the hinges or the screen area that coincides with them in a reasonably satisfactory manner, until achieving designs that are commonly used in your repository of advertising images.

For these brands, the foldable phones They are the vanguard of innovation, the change in the form factor that would justify a large part of users choosing to change the terminal they carry in their pockets for one with these characteristics. It is, so to speak, their justification for being able to say that they are innovative companies, that they are capable of convincing the market that the terminals should be like this.

And yet, what has been the result? In all this time, more than three years, practically an eternity in this environment, the market share achieved by the terminals foldable It has not reached 1%. Out of every hundred people, only one carries a foldable terminal in their pocket, and they probably do so because some well-intentioned relative or friend chose to give it to them as a gift.

There is simply no way. The market, clearly, does not recognize these companies’ ability to modify the guidelines that characterize the product. They see it, but they don’t adopt it. And while these brands strive to convince the market, another company, Apple, remains completely indifferent to the phenomenon, knowing that very possibly, if at any time it considers, for whatever reason, that a design foldable can represent for whatever reason it is an attractive value proposition, you could perfectly launch it and, almost certainly, it would become a massive sales phenomenon.

What makes a series of companies not even manage to convince the market of a change in design or form factor, and another, on the other hand, can do it apparently whenever they feel like it? The difference is in the conceptions of innovation: market-driven innovationcompanies that try to deduce from the evolution of the market where innovation can go, versus product-driven innovation, who put all their emphasis on product design, and simply have the ability to say to the market something like “you didn’t know it, but this is what you want and need.” Of the first, there are many. Of the latter, very, very few, often only one in each market.

This year, Apple faces a great test of leadership: take one of those products that aim to reinvent its market, that of augmented reality, and despite its high price, three thousand five hundred dollars, convince the market that this is what what he wants and needs. Make the market understand that the product is not simply something “to play with” or to “take a walk through a virtual world”, but rather a new interface in which to consume content, work and do everything we do today with a computer or with a smartphone.

A personal device capable of replacing, in a very advantageous way, nothing less than the screen that we all use constantly. What Vision Pro aims to become is the platform of the future, the most common and preferred interface that we use for almost everything. No, no one in their right mind is going to wear that on the street, in that case we will continue using our smartphonebut when you can, when you are comfortably at home or at work, you will prefer to put that device in front of your eyes and visualize on it whatever you are doing.

The launch seems to take place around January or February, it aims to be the most important phenomenon in the technological landscape in years, and will be, once again, a good measure of Apple’s ability to do what so many try, but only a few. few manage to: completely reinvent a cursed category, while those who were in it (selling very little) criticize and belittle it.

A strong bet and a fundamental challenge: those who want, versus those who can. Those who strive to convince the market with advertising and fairs that they have to buy a folding phone to end up reaching 1% of the market, compared to those who simply tell the market what they have to buy, and convince them of it. We’ll see how such a play turns out and what we can learn from it.

