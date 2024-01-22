The OnePlus 12 launches globally tomorrow, January 23, and you can watch the event live here (4pm local time)

#OnePlus #launches #globally #tomorrow #January #watch #event #live #4pm #local #time

Tomorrow on January 23, 2024 we have a new important event to pay attention to, namely the global launch of the OnePlus 12 flagship. This terminal was coming at the end of the month of December 2023 in China and now we are less than 24 hours away from its debut in Europe and at the same time in Romania where we will see it officially put on sale.

If you are interested in watching the event live you can do it right here, with a stream made available by OnePlus itself on YouTube. The start will be at 16:00 (Romanian time) and in addition to the phone it seems that other products will be revealed, including a pair of wireless headphones.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 12 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor, a 6.8 2-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen, a 32 mpx front camera and a triple photo setup of 50 mpx wide (OIS) + 64 mpx periscope telephoto (OIS, 3x optical zoom) + 48 mpx ultra-wide on the back, helped by Hasselblad.

We get stereo speakers, IP65 certification and a generous 5400 mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging. Wireless charging at 50W is also a novelty. The OnePlus 12 arrives in black, green or silver and if you’re interested in local prices, you’ll find them here.