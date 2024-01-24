The OnePlus 12R is also available in Hungary

#OnePlus #12R #Hungary

2024.01.24| GSM Arena

This is the first time that an R-branded phone will be available outside India, and it’s sure to be a big deal for those eyeing the flagship-killer segment.

The OnePlus 12R packs the 2023 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone features the same dual VC (9140mm2) chamber as the OnePlus 12 and is 76% larger than the one in the 11R.

The OnePlus 12R gets a 6.78-inch 1264×2780 LTPO4 AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and the same 4500 nits peak and 1600 nits rated brightness as the 12.

Where the 12R increases by one, the 12’s battery capacity – we get it with a 5500 mAh package – is the largest in the OnePlus range that has been installed in a phone so far. This is complemented by 100W SUPERVOOC charging (there is no wireless option here) and the SUPERVOOC S Charging Management Chip, which promises 1,600 battery cycles. OnePlus says it will charge and fully drain the battery for more than four years without fatigue.

The OnePlus 12R has a 50MP IMX890 1/1.56-inch main camera with a 24mm f/1.8 lens, an 8MP 1/4.0-inch ultra-wide-angle 16mm f/2 ,2 fixed focus lens and 2 MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 selfie camera. Finally, the 12R is IP64 rated for splash protection.

The OnePlus 12R is available in two colors – glossy Cool Blue and matte Iron Grey. The 8/128GB version starts at 749 euros, the 16+256GB version is not available in Europe. Pre-orders have already started, deliveries are expected from February 13.

