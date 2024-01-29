The OnePlus Nord 4 will offer a flagship feature and a Snapdragon chip

#OnePlus #Nord #offer #flagship #feature #Snapdragon #chip

OnePlus Ace 3V to launch in China soon

It should be sold as the Nord 4 in Europe

It will receive a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a display with LTPO 4.0

The OnePlus Nord 3 is still one of the best phones in the upper middle class. For a price of just over 10,000, you get hardware that for the most part even a flagship wouldn’t be ashamed of, whether we’re talking about the older Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset, a great AMOLED display with a superior resolution or an excellent main camera. However, there is a fourth generation on the horizon that will offer a few surprises.

In China, there are already rumors about OnePlus Ace 3Vwhich should be sold in Europe under that name OnePlus Nord 4. It was the same last year with the 2V and the Nord 3. According to the latest information, the phone should offer a display with technology LTPO 4.0which changes the frequency of the panel even faster and better and was first introduced in the flagship OnePlus 12. The glass is supposed to serve as protection Gorilla Glass 2.

A big question mark hangs over the chip. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 ticking in the Nord 3 offers a huge portion of performance that even most interested parties will not fully utilize. The company is said to be betting on a chip from Qualcomm, specifically Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. It’s not a flagship chip, but it will still be very good, regularly scoring over a million points in AnTuTu. And most importantly, it is newer, the American company introduced it only in November. Battery life should be taken care of 5500mAh battery with support for 100W cable charging.

We don’t know the cameras and specific sensors yet, but the Nord series has always taken solid photos and used quality photochips, so we can expect that nothing will change in this direction.

Have you ever owned a OnePlus phone?

Source: notebookcheck