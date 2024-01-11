The only presidential candidate critical of Trump drops out of the Republican primary

#presidential #candidate #critical #Trump #drops #Republican #primary

January 11, 2024 – 00:12

Chris Christie at a campaign event in New Hampshire in December – Photo: Sophie Park / Getty Images via AFP

Republican Chris Christie announced on Wednesday evening that he will end his presidential campaign and drop out of the Republican primary, reports CNN. Christie was the only candidate among Donald Trump’s Republican challengers who dared to criticize the former president during televised debates and campaign events.

After the former New Jersey governor dropped out, only Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are in the running for the Republican presidential nomination.

Christie decided to suspend his campaign after five days before the start of the primaries, he is still only around 3-4 percent in the polls. According to FiveThirtyEight’s tally, Trump is in a towering lead with 61.3 percent support. DeSantis has 12.5 percent of the voters, Haley 11.5 percent, and Ramaswamy 4.5 percent.

The Republican primary begins next week with the Iowa caucuses on January 15th and continues on January 23rd with the New Hampshire primary. You can read our analysis of the current state of the presidential election campaign and the prospects of a possible new Biden-Trump clash here.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners