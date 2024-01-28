The only South American country with access to 3 oceans and be considered tricontinental | Canada | Argentina | Chile | Latin America | World

#South #American #country #access #oceans #considered #tricontinental #Canada #Argentina #Chile #Latin #America #World

This South American country is one of the largest in the world. Photo: composition by Jazmin Ceras/La República/Anakena – Video: @marinaloretodonosorivas3134/YouTube

There are bioceanic countries in the world, but you probably didn’t know about those that have access to three seas. There are only two countries on the planet that meet this characteristic and they are in America, although only one in the south. However, if we refer to the tricontinental ones, one is in South America and the other in Europe.

France is one of the countries considered tricontinentales in the world, along with another South American country. That is because it has territories in Europe, America and Africa, which are part of the French Republic. The first, of course, includes metropolitan France. Then Guadeloupe and Martinique appear in the Antilles, French Guianain South America, and finally Réunion and Mayotte, on the African continent.

The oceans around the world. Photo: IndoEscola

The only country in South America considered tricontinental and trioceanic

If Colombia is bioceanic, Chile is trioceanic and tricontinental. This South American nation has access to three oceans: Pacific, Atlantic and Antarctic. It is important to clarify that It is not surrounded, they are only nearby, as is the case of Canada. In addition, it is one of the longest in the world.

Regarding being tricontinental, the Chilean Government confirmed the information on its website, since the nation is made up of three geographical areas: South America, Oceania and Antarctica. The first is the metropolitan area, which we all know and borders Peruin which there is also the Andes mountains.

The second geographical area is insular Chile. This corresponds to an archipelago of volcanic origin in the South Pacific Ocean: Juan Fernández and Desventuradas (in South America), and the Salas Island y Gómez; and Easter Island (in Oceania).

The third point is the Chilean Antarctic Territory, located in the Antarcticaof 1,250,257.6 km², between the meridians 53° W and 90° W. The government of Gabriel Boric It made a claim to its sovereignty, but it was suspended, according to the Antarctic Treaty.

Map of tricontinental Chile. Photo: Government of Chile

Chile has a coastline 6,435 km long, which includes four zones: the territorial sea (120,827 km²), the contiguous zone (131,669 km²), the exclusive economic zone (3,681,989 km²) and that corresponding to the continental shelf (161,338 km²).

Canada, the second country in America with access to three oceans

Canada It is a country located in North America that borders USA. However, one of the points where this nation stands out, apart from its security, is access to three oceans. To the west it borders the Pacific Ocean; to the east, with the Atlantic Oceanand to the north, with the Arctic Ocean. It should be noted that this country occupies almost half of North America.

Along with Russia, Canada is also one of the largest countries in the world, with around 9.9 million km². This nation also has a constitutional monarchy and a parliamentary democracy. The king is Charles III, of the United Kingdom, while the Prime Minister is Justin Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party.

Canada has access to 3 oceans. Photo: Word Atlas

Why is Chile a tricontinental country?

Chile It is a tricontinental country and is made up of three geographical areas: Chile continental It comprises a strip of land along the western coast of the Southern Cone. This strip extends between the parallels 17°29’57 S and 56°32’12 S, spanning from the southeast edge of the Pacific Ocean to the imposing peaks of the Andes mountains. Its length measures an impressive 4,270 km, with a maximum width of 445 km at 52°21′ S and a minimum width of 90 km at 31°37′ S.

The Salas y Gómez Islandlocated in Oceania, and Easter Island are part of the second geographical area of ​​the Chile insular. This area corresponds to a set of islands of volcanic origin in the South Pacific Ocean, including the Juan Fernández archipelago and the Desventuradas Islands, which belong to South America.

Between the meridians 53° W and 90° W, the third zone known as Chilean Antarctic Territory It extends over an area of ​​1,250,257.6 km² in Antarctica. Chile asserts its sovereignty over this region and even extends its southern border to the South Pole.

What continents make Chile tricontinental?

Chile It is located on the southwestern margin of South America and its territories include American continent, Oceania and Antarctica.

“The total surface area is 2,006,096.3 km2, not counting the territorial sea and the 200 miles of patrimonial sea or Exclusive Economic Zone. It limits to the north with Peru, to the east with Bolivia and Argentina, to the south with the South Pole (Chilean Antarctic Territory) and to the west with the Pacific Ocean, which bathes its coasts in an area of ​​more than 8,000 km,” explains the website. official of the National Congress of Chile.

What other bioceanic countries are there in the world?

