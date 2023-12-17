#operator #fastest #internet #Spain..

There is some expectation regarding the arrival of the DIGI operator in our country. The prices and services offered are quite interesting, with DIGI being the operator with the fastest internet in Spain. And what else is known about this operator?

It is likely that at this point many people still do not know about Digi. It is an experienced operator of electronic communications services in Europe, with a history of almost 30 years in the sector, with operations in Romania, Spain and Italy and will soon arrive in Portugal.

Some interesting numbers from DIGI

15 million Internet, TV and mobile subscriptions in Romania.

1.1 million fixed service subscribers in Spain and 3.8 million mobile service subscribers.

The fastest internet speed in Spain according to the Ookla Speed ​​Index 2021

More than 20,000 employees in 4 countries

The largest coverage for mobile and fixed services in Romania

According to what is mentioned on the website, there has been a strong investment in cutting-edge infrastructure in Romania and Spain and the company says it is doing exactly the same in Portugal.

DIGI aims to provide excellent services to all customers in Portugal. This means gigabit Internet, high-quality digital fiber television and a customer experience worthy of recommending to your friends and family, according to the operator.

Vodafone Portugal recently reached an agreement with Digi to provide it with 40 MHz of spectrum, as well as access to its fiber optic network. In a statement to the market, signed by its CEO, Serghei Bulgac, it is stated that Digi stated that the agreement which assumes that Vodafone will transfer 20 MHz in the 1,800 MHz band and 20 MHz in the 3,400-3,800 MHz band, as well as access wholesaler to your fiber network.