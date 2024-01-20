The opponents of “Ventspils” basketball players in the semifinals of the Latvian Cup will be “VEF Rīga”

#opponents #Ventspils #basketball #players #semifinals #Latvian #Cup #VEF #Rīga

In the second leg of the quarter-final, the Ventspils beat the “University of Latvia” team at home with a score of 95:79 (32:22, 25:23, 23:19, 15:15) and celebrated a 198:164 victory in the sum of two matches.

The entire starting five of the home team played efficiently – Ishmael El-Amin had 21 points and six assists, Tom Vasilijevic had 14 points and eight balls under the basket, Linard Jaunzem had 14+10 and four assists, Francis Deshon 13+5 and Ronald Zakis – 12+ 6.

Edvards Lucis scored 16 points for the students, Rihards Aleksandrovs had 14 points and ten rebounds, while Arnolds Helmanis, who won eight balls, and Otto Fahrenhorsts, who gave five assists, each scored 12 points.

In the first match of the quarter-finals, Kurzemen won 103:85.

On Sunday, in the duel between “Ogres” and “Liepājas”, the team that will compete with “Rīgas Zeļlias” in the semi-finals will be determined.

Last season, “VEF Rīga” won the Latvian Cup for the second time in a row, beating “Liepāja” 87:66 in the final.

The Latvian Cup competition for men’s teams resumed in 2021 after a 27-year break.