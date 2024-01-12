The opposition is convening a parliamentary committee for the case in TANAP, they are also inviting Filip Kuffa to it

#opposition #convening #parliamentary #committee #case #TANAP #inviting #Filip #Kuffa

Opposition MPs believe that it is unlikely that the State Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment, Filip Kuffa, did not know about the poaching conviction of his neighbor and the resigned head of the Tatra National Park, Petr Olexa.

The vice-chairwoman of the Committee of the National People’s Republic of Slovakia for agriculture and the environment, Tamara Stohlová (PS), together with the opposition MPs, convenes an extraordinary parliamentary committee.

“I welcome that TANAP Director Peter Olexa has taken responsibility for his actions in the past and resigned. A convicted poacher cannot be the director of any national park. However, the involvement of State Secretary Filip Kuffa in the whole case remains a problem. It was he who entrusted Olexa with the leadership of TANAP,” explains Tamara Stohlová, adding that she thinks it unlikely that the state secretary would not know about Petr Olexa’s conviction for poaching.

Filip Kuffa and Peter Olex are neighbors, they both live in the village of Spišské Bystré.

According to Stohlová, the subject of the Special Committee of the National Assembly of the SR for Agriculture and the Environment will be the question of whether Kuffa knew about his neighbor’s poaching past. That is why they invite him to the committee.

“If it were proven that the state secretary knew about this fact and nevertheless entrusted Olexa with the management of the national park, who subsequently resigned after the collapse, Filip Kuffa himself should also be held accountable. And in any case, the issue of transparency of selection procedures is also relevant,” adds Stohlová. After Tomáš Taraba took office, the Ministry of the Environment canceled the public hearings that functioned during the ministry of Ján Budaj, and the department now selects directors of national parks behind closed doors.

Peter Olexa resigned as the director of the Tatra National Park on Thursday, January 11, after his case with a poached wolf in a place and at a time when hunting was prohibited came to light. The Ministry of the Environment plans to announce a tender for its place. According to Minister Taraba, Olexa has covid and is currently on PN. At the press conference on Friday, he confirmed that Olexa had served him with his resignation, but he would meet with him only after the end of the PN. So far, he has not entrusted anyone with the management of the national park.

