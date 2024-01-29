The Opposition’s Strong Accusations against the President of South Korea Regarding Alleged Gratification of His Wife

#Oppositions #Strong #Accusations #President #South #Korea #Alleged #Gratification #Wife

The First Lady of South Korea (South Korea) Kim Keon Hee allegedly received a gift of a luxury Dior brand bag worth 3 million Won (Rp. 35.6 million). Opposition leader, Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung accused South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol of interfering in the affairs of the ruling People’s Power Party.

Lee Jae-myung’s accusation against Yoon Suk Yeol is related to allegedly covering up suspicions regarding the alleged gratification case involving the first lady, Kim Keon Hee.

Reported by the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, Sunday (28/1/2024), this statement emerged after South Korean President Yoon and Han Dong-hoon, chairman of the ruling People’s Power Party (PPP), had a dispute. The dispute is related to accusations against first lady Kim Keon Hee who was said to have received a luxury bag as a gift in 2022.

“The president not only failed to communicate with the public but was also actively involved in harboring suspicions surrounding the first lady, blatantly interfering in party affairs, and interfering in the election,” Lee said.

Amid concerns that the split could hurt the PPP with elections less than 80 days away, Yoon and Han, considered one of his closest confidants since both served as prosecutors, met impromptu at the scene of a market fire earlier this week.

Lee asked President Yoon to focus on dealing with issues related to people’s livelihoods and stay away from politics, saying that the PPP is focused on populist strategies and power struggles.

Lee emphasized that allying with certain political forces or intervening in party affairs could potentially violate the law.

Previously, the First Lady of South Korea (South Korea) Kim Keon Hee was caught on camera receiving a gift of a luxury Dior brand bag worth 3 million Won (Rp. 35.6 million). This has dragged President Yoon Suk Yeol and his party into a controversy that has the potential to threaten efforts to regain parliamentary dominance in the April elections.

As reported by , Thursday (25/1/2024), a number of members of the People’s Power Party (PPP), which is now in power in South Korea and oversees President Yoon, have urged the South Korean President and his wife to apologize for the incident which local media dubbed the “bag scandal.” Dior.”

The South Korean First Lady was also encouraged to admit that accepting such a luxury bag was inappropriate, in the hope that the scandal would end quickly.

South Korea’s presidential office said it had no information to provide regarding the scandal.

