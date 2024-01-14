The Order of Architects determined to support rehabilitation

#Order #Architects #determined #support #rehabilitation

The Order of Architects reiterated, on Saturday in Marrakech, its strong determination to provide its support and expertise for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of areas affected by the earthquake of September 8.

This commitment to the areas affected by the earthquake was renewed by the president of the National Council of the Order of Architects of Morocco (CNOA), Chakib Benabdellah, who spoke during the 38th National Architect’s Day.

In this sense, Mr. Benabdellah highlighted the mobilization, the day after the earthquake of September 8, of more than 470 architects, in order to contribute to the reconstruction of the areas affected by this natural disaster.

He did not fail to emphasize the efforts made nationally to try to rehouse families impacted by the earthquake, to involve them in rehabilitation and rehousing efforts, but also; actions aimed at respecting, safeguarding and conserving the architectural heritage of these areas, in application of the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Read also —» Al Haouz earthquake: Mazars donates 400,000 dhs to the victims

While highlighting the importance of seismic construction to save lives in the event of natural disasters, Mr. Benabdellah noted that traditional construction techniques used in disaster areas have proven their durability and resilience over time. . And to underline the urgency of starting to think about repairing the damage while ensuring that this “precious” architectural heritage is safeguarded.

For his part, the wali of the Marrakech-Safi region, governor of the prefecture of Marrakech, Mr. Farid Chourak, underlined the importance of this 38th edition, which deals with the question of the reconstruction of housing in areas affected by the Al Haouz earthquake, noting that “the recommendations emanating from this meeting will inspire our approach in the work to support and monitor the reconstruction operation of the houses affected by the earthquake of September 8”.

Mr. Chourak, on this occasion, paid tribute to the architects, who mobilized on the ground, in the aftermath of this natural disaster.

The other speakers were unanimous in affirming that the National Architect’s Day constitutes an opportunity to highlight the role of the architect in socio-economic and cultural development and the improvement of the architectural product, which represents the eloquent witness of the development of human civilization.

Read also —» Economic growth: post-earthquake reconstruction will breathe new life

And to continue that this Day was an opportunity to discuss the difficulties faced by the architect and the challenges to be taken up in the exercise of his profession, to examine the future issues inherent to his progress and thereby, to be in tune with global developments and to contribute to the development of scientific research in the field of reconstruction and architecture, particularly at a time when all countries are seeking to cope with climate change.

Organized by the CNOA, in partnership with the Ministry of National Territorial Planning, Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy, this 38th National Architect’s Day placed under the theme “Architects in an emergency: Integrated perspectives for sustainable reconstruction”, is part of the major reconstruction project in areas affected by the earthquake of September 8, in application of the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The National Architect’s Day constitutes an occasion for the commemoration of the Historic Speech of the late HM Hassan II in Marrakech in 1986 and the commemoration of the anniversary of the message of HM King Mohammed VI, addressed to the body of architects on January 18, 2006 on the occasion of the said day.