The Order of Pharmacists contests two ministerial decrees

Threats to the profession and future pharmacists. This is, in essence, what the National Order of Pharmacists (ONP) is warning about for two orders from the Ministry of Public Health. These include orders no. 26704/2022-MSANP of 07/10/22 and no. 17358/2023-MSANP of 16/05/23.

The ONP emphasizes that “the two decrees were taken unilaterally by the Ministry of Public Health, the Order not having been invited to their development, and its opinion was never sought. Through both texts there is a desire to ignore the fundamentals of a professional Order, just as it is regrettable that people outside the Order, including mayors, are called upon to decide the fate of pharmacists.

In these ministerial decrees, it is stipulated that the decision to close a pharmaceutical establishment must only come from a pharmacist-inspector and not from a mandated agent (article 13 of decree No. 26704). In article 4 of Order No. 17358, there is no mention of the need to be registered with the ONP to make the exercise of the profession legal. In article 10 of decree No. 17358, the opening of a pharmacy can be done without the advice of a regional representative: also, for a mayor, this would be a potential source of corruption and conflict. interest with the drug depot circuit. Regarding Order No. 26704, the other urban municipalities with special status are not mentioned there; likewise, the need to obtain the opinion of the ONP was completely removed, omitting the relevant articles of the Health Code (165 and 167).

Miora Raharisolo

