The ordinary visitor is screwed at Eurosonic & at Joost complete mosh pits take place outside the fences

Groningen is packed with pop music these days, because of the Eurosonic Noorderslag festival. Music editor Jacob Haagsma squeezes through the rows.

So, Jacob. Joost!

Yes, Joost! Our Frisian hero, potential winner of the Pop Prize that will be handed out this Saturday evening at the Noorderslag festival, and of the Eurovision Song Contest where he will represent the Netherlands this year. And in fact the winner of all kinds of major festival grounds last year. This Friesenjung (that is the name of his major hit in the German-speaking areas) was neatly shown on ESNS Air, on the Grote Markt.

One one one?

I received a notification on the phone an hour beforehand that the tent was full, packed. When the show had been going on for half an hour, I walked in that direction. And what do you think? Never seen so many people on the Grote Markt before. Complete mosh pits took place outside the fences.

But Joost himself, yes, when I stood on my toes I saw some action on stage, but who and what exactly… Now I have discussed Joost in depth before, and if he actually wins that Pop Prize and looks high We will do that again at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Long lines, closed doors: the thing at this Eurosonic Noorderslag.

No, that’s right, very irritating. Especially for the average ticket-buying person, who invariably stands in the longest of the three rows in front of each hall (the shortest is for people like me, I can’t help it). There are considerably fewer stages than before: 18, compared to 23 last year and 35 in 2018, if Sikkom’s colleagues have counted correctly. Many halls have more shows per evening. Fewer tickets have also been put on the market, but not correspondingly fewer, is the impression.

In any case, head of events Peter Sikkema promised that the team will look closely at this. These rows, he says, are also due to a somewhat clumsy interpretation of the time table: shows one after the other instead of a healthy overlap to spread out the audience. The very drastic bicycle disposal policy of the municipality of Groningen does not make matters any better. There was usually enough room in the halls within cycling distance, Simplon and so on, but taking a bike that way is not very attractive.

Seen any nice bands?

Nusantara Beat, neo-indie-indo rock from the umpteenth generation of Indos. Young musicians who continue to play in hip bands such as Altin Gün, Jungle By Night and Eut, and in this context explore their own background in the form of old Indonesian songs. Contagiously fun.

And Lambrini Girls, very current in their own way. These two extremely spirited women from Brighton and their presumably male drummer performed spectacularly and completely in keeping with the spirit of the times. Help Me I’m Gay is the name of one of their hits. So that theme.

Singer and guitarist Phoebe Lunny enthusiastically threw herself into the audience, made the crowd drop to their knees right from the start (always the easiest trick in the audience interaction handbook, but anyway), led the people in a heartfelt Fuck Wilders! -mantra, divided everything in two and made an improbable and completely justified statement against sexual abuse and other abuses.

Which rhymed nicely with the research into transgressive behavior, one of the more urgent issues that were discussed at the conference that accompanies the festival. More than half of people in the music sector have had to deal with this in the past five years, according to research by Taskforce Go!, a working group set up in response to the abuses at The Voice. So something needs to be done about that. Because something like that is a bit different than annoyance about long lines.