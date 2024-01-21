The owner of a street food stall was hit because he was selling too cheaply

#owner #street #food #stall #hit #selling #cheaply

Jakarta –

Aiming to share with others, the owner of this rice shop sets cheap and cheerful prices. Unfortunately, he was hit by an unknown person because of this reason.

If you usually sell or peddle a product with the aim of making a profit, it turns out that this does not apply to all sellers. There are some people who care more about people in need than just profits.

Programs such as Friday blessings or sharing free food are clear examples of how many good people there are in the world. Including a woman selling street food packaged rice.

A woman from Malaysia was reported by World of Buzz (18/1) to experience unpleasant treatment from people she did not know. He was visited by a man who suddenly came and scolded him.

Also read: Spicy Kills! These 5 Seblak are favorites of Karawang residents

A seller of packaged rice shared his complaint after being hit by an unknown man. Photo: World of Buzz

“Do you want to kill the income of other rice shops? If you sell at this price, how will other shops survive? Of course they will switch to you because the price is very cheap,” said the man as stated by Nurul Shima, as the shop owner.

Hearing this statement, Nurul could only remain silent. The reason is that he still doesn’t understand the purpose of the man who scolded him.

Nurul never felt like she was competing or competing for other people’s business. Nurul, who set a portion of wrapped rice with side dishes at 3.5 Malaysian Ringgit or the equivalent of Rp. 11,000, aims to help people in difficulty.

He is very aware of how many people around him are starving because food prices continue to increase. Nurul, who was too lazy to argue with the foreign man, then gave him a pack of free rice to take with him.

Also read: Really Fresh! These 5 Legendary Betawi Pickles Have Been Popular Since the 1970s

Those who sell for charity are said to be destroying market prices and threatening other traders. Photo: World of Buzz

Right after being given the rice, the man immediately shut up and left with a packet of food in his hand. He told the man to taste the packaged rice and come back if he liked it.

“He really asked about everything and tried to dictate my business,” said Nurul.

This chronology went viral after Nurul first published it via his personal Twitter account. Many netizens support him to continue selling cheap food in the interest of helping people in need.

“Sis Shima, I am one of the people who enjoy your rice wrap. If you survive at that price in 2024, I will definitely be very proud. This price really helps a lot of people,” wrote one netizen.

“Other traders don’t care whether your business survives. He might come and say that you should think about other traders… Is that fair?” continued another netizen.

Watch the video “Five Star Hotel Class Steak, Street Prices”

(dfl/odi)