The owner of Csíki Sör tried to get away with speeding as a Hungarian diplomat

The incident took place in Romania, and since he is also a Romanian citizen, he cannot claim to be a foreigner there.

He crashed at high speed András Lénárd, the owner of Csíki Sör in Romania, for which a fine of 3,300 lei (about HUF 250,000) and a 90-day suspension of the driver’s license will be imposed. According to the Magyar Hang article, Lénárd did not settle for the punishment and appealed: he claimed that he is a Hungarian citizen who also holds a diplomatic passport and is an agent of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

However, there is a minor problem with his reference: Lénárd is also a Romanian citizen, and according to international law, if someone holds the citizenship of a particular country, he cannot claim that he is a foreigner in that country. In Hungarian, András Lénárd can be a Hungarian diplomat anywhere in the world, but not in Romania – pointed out the Magyar Hang.