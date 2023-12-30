The owner of Ferma Dacilor, Cornel Dinicu, leads his 11-year-old son, who perished in the fire, on his last journey

#owner #Ferma #Dacilor #Cornel #Dinicu #leads #11yearold #son #perished #fire #journey

The owner of Ferma Dacilor, Cornel Dinicu, is driving his 11-year-old son, who he lost in the fire at the boarding house, on his last journey on Saturday.

Two other victims, who met their end together in the tragedy at the Ferma Dacilor boarding house, will today be led on their last journey by their family and relatives.

After the funeral of the student from Călărași and the son of the general from the army’s intelligence department, Cornel Dinicu’s son, Victor, will be led on his last journey.

The body of the 11-year-old boy was deposited at the Vatra Luminoasa Church chapel in Bucharest. At this moment, the owner of Ferma Dacilor is at his son’s vigil, and the funeral service will take place today, at 11:00 a.m., at the Voluntari Cemetery.

Several family members, relatives and, of course, people who want to say goodbye have arrived at the Bright Hearth Church.

People close to Cornel Dinicu say that the man is still in shock and, from the time of the fire until now, he has continuously carried his son’s shoe on his arm. And that’s because he can’t believe that he lost his son, the youngest of his sons, a boy of only 11 years.

Incidentally, another funeral is to take place today. It is about one of the students who participated in this Christmas party: Vlad Băiceanu’s childhood friend, Adrian Marinescu.

In the meantime, the date on which Lucian Ene, known as Pif, will be buried, along with his two sons, aged 11 and 16 respectively, is to be established.

The owner of Ferma Dacilor, Cornel Dinicu, is to be heard, after he will lead his son on his last journey. He should explain to the investigators about the lack of a fire permit as well as for construction.

Meanwhile, investigators are analyzing the human remains they discovered among the ruins of the building.