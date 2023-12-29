The owner of Ferma Dacilor, the first statements: “They set fire to us. To harm us, to destroy us”

#owner #Ferma #Dacilor #statements #set #fire #harm #destroy

The owner of Ferma Dacilor claims that the fire in which several people lost their lives, including his son, was caused intentionally. It is the first statement of Cornel Dinicu after the devastating fire that destroyed the tourist complex, according to Observator News.

“They set fire to us. To harm us, to destroy us. Don’t kill me, because I haven’t had enemies for many years. People simply do bad things,” said Cornel Dinicu, the owner of Ferma Dacilor, who came to his son’s vigil on Friday, writes Observator Newes.

“Ferma Dacilor”, a tourist complex in Gura Vadului, Prahova, burned completely on Tuesday morning, in a fire in which seven people died, and another is missing and wanted by the authorities.

At the time of the fire, there were 26 people in the guesthouse, who, according to the information available so far, participated in a party organized by the owner. 18 managed to evacuate in time. Two people, a child and an adult, were injured.

The building did not have a fire permit, and in 2019 checks were made, at which time several irregularities were found and 6 warnings were given.

Publisher : BP