The paid job reigns that does not require special education. “I see myself as a home owner in two years, no credit”

There is a false impression that in Romania only educated people have access to well-paid jobs, but the reality is different. There are also well-paid jobs for people who don’t even have high school, but have given their interest to learn a practical trade.

FOTO Shutterstock

IT professionals are often viewed in Romania with envy mixed with admiration for the money they earn. Many Romanians would like to know programming, but few of them know that they could earn such handsome sums even if they do not have education or IT skills. It is also the case of the tradesmen who lay tiles and tiles and end up earning as well as an IT-ist, as an executive or as a doctor.

In a country like Romania, the second poorest in the European Union, the problem could not be debated. Under the onslaught of ever-increasing prices, people are desperately looking for solutions to face the challenges, and living is getting harder and harder every day.

The topic was debated on the Reddit platform, where a netizen launched the challenge.

“Non IT people. How do you cope with living life, day to day? (especially now). Inflation, increased taxes and duties. Even a bitter orange Fanta costs 12.5 lei. Do you see yourselves as owners in the near future?” he threw down the gauntlet.

Who competes with IT people on salaries

“As if only IT people make decent wages in this country,” someone countered. “Some people who watch TV only think that, while the one who lays tiles makes 10,000 lei per month, obviously in a big city, not in Mizil,” another netizen was right.

“Exact. Not to mention the people who work in any field and know how to negotiate their salaries. People who step out of their comfort zone and change jobs constantly. People who invest in them and hone their skills. Almost all of my acquaintances who do these things have well above average salaries. And my acquaintances who don’t do these things have below average salaries, and they complain all the time. They have a “let it be given to me” mentality. They are not doing anything to improve their situation”, returned the one with the first comment.

Better with or without credit?

“I took courses, applied for jobs outside my field, and still didn’t improve my situation. Touche,” someone else contradicted him.

“I work in construction, at the moment it’s ok. I can see myself as an owner in about two years without loans”, confessed one internet user.

“Why take without credit? It is advisable to take a loan, even for 30 years, the rate should be as low as possible, you make a payment plan in advance and if the job goes well in 5-10 years it is paid. If you ever have a hard time, you can afford to pay an installment of 1,000 lei. When paying in advance, you exempt the interest. If in 30 years you know that you pay double, if you pay it off in 10 years, you pay somewhere at 25%”, said another internet user.

“Well, the plan is not to take a loan, you only go into debt to the banks if absolutely necessary,” replied the craftsman, who can afford a house from the money earned in just two years, without resorting to credit.

This is where a controversy started between the two. “This is the plan of some people without financial culture. A loan always helps you get what you want faster, easier, and maybe even cheaper. In two years, if the price doubles, you don’t buy it anymore. If you took a loan four years ago at half the price compared to now, you would pay it off in two years”, objected the skeptic. “You pay off a 30-year loan in two years,” he was answered.

“Is that what you understood from buying something four years ago and paying it off in two? You can take out a 30-year loan of 50,000 euros, the principal installment is 200 lei and the full installment is 1,500. You pay 3,000 lei in installments and pay for half a year. Four years ago the interest rate was what, 2-3%? So the rate would have been even lower. Back to my point. The lack of financial culture speaks for itself. Think about how many years you saved up to buy a house and how much it cost when you got started. Probably 50% of what it is now”, he concluded.