the paradox by which well-being is lost but satisfaction is gained

The paradox of parenthood: parents experience a reduction in their well-being with the arrival of a child, but they still find happiness and satisfaction in life. A baby means a reduction in sleep, meals or leisure time; something that could lead to discontent, but does not. “The experience of parenthood can even lead to a profound form of well-being called eudaimonic well-being,” explain Trudy Meehan and Jolanta Burke, from the Center for Positive Health Science at the University, who continue their article in The Conversation: “It is about the feeling of having lived a worthwhile life, which is different from short-term happiness.”

This eudaimonic well-being can be experienced by both men and women, although as Meehan and Burke detail, in the case of mothers it depends on how balanced the parenting tasks are with their husbands. Their conclusion is that happiness does not depend on the decision to have children or not, but on whether one has control over this matter and has the necessary support.

Various studies have studied whether not having children influences people’s happiness and life satisfaction. One of them, for example, analyzed the situation of 161 women who were unable to have children either because they could not find a partner or because of infertility. Their well-being did not differ from that of the rest, although 12% said their lives had no clear direction, 24% were thriving psychologically, and the rest had moderate levels of well-being. Other research concluded that fighting for a child led to greater post-traumatic growth. In contrast, studies of men who have been unable to have children due to infertility have shown that many experienced sadness, but this reduced as they aged. “Finding ways to rethink their identity and their role in society outside of parenthood helped many find meaning and satisfaction in their lives,” the experts explain about this analysis. However, a study carried out by S. Katherine Nelson , titled In Defense of Fatherhood, concluded that having a child is not only closely related to a feeling of happiness, but also to a longer life.

Nelson and his team based their analysis on the intersection of three previous investigations in which they asked about the level of happiness and satisfaction in their lives. The first of them revealed that those who had children indicated at a higher level that they had a very positive life compared to the rest. The second, that the parents felt better in their daily lives thanks to their fatherhood. And the last, that respondents with offspring expressed a higher level of positive feelings for the simple fact of taking care of their children. The highest rate of happiness in all three studies was reported by parents.