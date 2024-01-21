the Parisian demonstration against the text started from the Place du Trocadéro

#Parisian #demonstration #text #started #Place #Trocadéro

The mobilization resumes against the immigration law. More than a hundred rallies are planned for Sunday, January 21 across France, to denounce this legislation adopted at the end of December by Parliament. Gathered in Paris where a few thousand people were present before the departure of the procession, several left-wing leaders, Manon Aubry (LFI), Marine Tondelier (Ecologists), Olivier Faure (PS) and Fabien Roussel (PCF) castigated an executive “which opened the drawbridge to the ideas of the extreme right”, according to Olivier Faure, first secretary of the PS. Opponents of this text are calling for its outright withdrawal, deeming it contrary to the principles of the Republic, while the Constitutional Council must deliver its opinion of conformity on Thursday January 25. Follow our live stream.

More than a hundred citizen marches organized. According to the 21 Janvier website, which lists calls for demonstrations, rallies were to take place in 164 places in mainland France and overseas during the weekend. The organizers denounce “a dangerous turning point in the history of our Republic” and castigate a text which, according to them, attacks “to land rights as well as to the fundamental rights proclaimed by the Constitution: to work, to education, to housing, to health…”.

Several thousand people in the street. Sunday morning, several hundred people gathered in Metz, according to an AFP journalist. In Caen, the unions claimed between 1,500 and 2,000 demonstrators on Sunday morning, while in Lille, around 2,000 people marched with, at the head of the procession, workers from Emmaus communities in the North, on strike for six months for denounce their working conditions and request their regularization. According to France 3 Nouvelle-Aquitaine, several hundred people gathered in Bayonne, Limoges, Saintes and Niort. On Saturday, several hundred demonstrators, between 3,000 and 4,000 according to the organizers, marched through the streets of Toulouse.

An appeal signed by 201 personalities. Artists, researchers and other figures from the world of culture have called for demonstrations against the controversial text. “In our diversity of ideas, commitments, professions, we express our great concern after the vote on the immigration law., write the signatories. In their ranks, we find many actresses and actors such as Marina Foïs, Pierre Arditi, Swann Arlaud and Josiane Balasko. The latter invite in particular to gather in Paris, place du Trocadéro, from 2 p.m.

A law “contrary to our constitutional principles”, judge Jacques Toubon. The former Defender of Rights sharply criticized this text on Sunday on franceinfo. “We have introduced into this new law what I call, and what I denounce, national preference”he declared, referring to an orientation “contrary to our constitutional principles”. “The history of France was largely made by people coming from abroadinsisted Jacques Toubon. We cannot distinguish between ‘them and us’ when we talk about France and the French.” Guest of France Inter, the Minister of Gender Equality, Aurore Bergé, contested these statements: “I cannot let it be said that national preference has been put in place, that is not true.”