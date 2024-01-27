The PARTICULAR photo of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami that David Beckham published on his social networks

#photo #Lionel #Messi #Luis #Suárez #Inter #Miami #David #Beckham #published #social #networks

Lionel Messi’s happiness is David Beckham’s happiness. From the beginning, the owner of Inter Miami was willing to do everything possible to make the captain of the Argentine National Team’s stay in the United States the most pleasant. That’s why he brought La Pulga together with great football friends like Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez. However, in case there were any doubts, the former English footballer also shares on social networks his joy at seeing Messi happy.

This is what he did on his Instagram account, where he published a photo of the Argentine star with his Uruguayan friend after a Las Garzas training session in Saudi Arabia, where Gerardo Martino’s team will play two friendly matches, one of them against Al Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Friends,” Beckham wrote to accompany the photo in which Messi and Suárez are seen sitting on a court, chatting in a very relaxed way after practice.

The owner of Inter Miami showed an image of Messi and Suárez after training. (Photo: Instagram davidbechkam).

Without a doubt, seeing Leo happy fills the former English player with pride, who on more than one occasion has expressed his affection for the Argentine, with whom he also shares outings with family and friends in restaurants and exclusive places in Miami.

Beckham with Busquets and Messi on one of his outings in Miami. (Photo: Instagram davidbeckham).

It should be noted that Beckham was key to the arrival of Luis Suárez to Inter Miami. This was told by the forward himself, who assured that the talks he had with the former England national team footballer were fundamental.

“He told me about the good things about Inter Miami, about the MLS. It was very nice for me when he told me that,” Lucho said.

Regarding Inter Miami, the team continues with its preseason friendly tour that began in El Salvador, then had a stop in Texas to face FC Dallas and now has the squad in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The next match will be on Monday, January 29 against Al Hilal (Neymar’s team) at the Kingdom Arena and then the match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will arrive, on Thursday, February 1 at the same stadium. This meeting, called “The Last Dance”, awaits the presence of the Portuguese star, who suffered an injury due to which his team had to postpone its friendly tour of China.