The past year in road traffic has been tragic, according to the chairman of the CSDD board

The past year on Latvian national roads has been one of the most tragic, the Chairman of the Board of the Road Traffic and Safety Directorate (CSDD) Aivars Aksenoks admitted in the Safe Driving School (DBS) podcast “Drive Safely!”.

The number of fatalities has returned to the level of 2016, while 380 people were seriously injured in road traffic accidents.

Aksenok explained that last year’s death toll has increased to 149 people, returning to the level last reached in 2016. Compared to 2022, when 113 people died, the increase is obvious.

When asked what are the most important factors for road traffic accidents, Aksenok did not give an exact answer, but indicated that all indicators are worse.

Average speed radars were introduced last year and there have been no accidents where they have been introduced. Similarly, in 2023 there were many attempts to amend the regulatory acts regarding road traffic, some cases were also adopted. Despite this, last year was tragic – in 2023, 380 people were seriously injured in road traffic accidents, Aksenoks said.

Speaking about the plans for 2024, Aksenoks stated that CSDD will continue cooperation with state authorities to improve the control of speed limits and the penalty system for vehicles from third countries. It is planned to amend the regulatory acts and work on more effective control in this area.

Also this year, more focus will be placed on improving the driver training process.

Aksenoks said that an analytics program will be introduced this year, which will follow the educational path of new drivers, providing a detailed report on training instructors, inspectors, how many times the cadet has taken exams and how often new drivers get into traffic accidents. This program will be introduced with the aim of analyzing the performance of driving schools and cadets, providing more accurate data on driver training.

In order to emphasize the role of society in improving traffic safety, CSDD is preparing to conduct more informative and educational campaigns, focusing on issues that promote safe driving and driver education on various issues. At the end of the episode, Aksenok emphasized that respect for others and responsible behavior on the roads are essential factors in promoting road safety.

