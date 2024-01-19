The patron who claimed he was tortured to steal his cryptocurrencies was not the victim of any crime

Ciprian Calin Pop, the owner of a bar in Cluj, who announced on Wednesday that he was tortured and robbed by unknown persons, was not the victim of any crime, IPJ Cluj announces. The man presented himself at the hospital with part of a finger cut off, saying he was the victim of a kidnapping and robbery, with the thieves forcing him to reveal the password to his digital cryptocurrency wallet.

“From the investigations carried out (…) it follows that the reported cases were not confirmed, evidence was administered from which it emerged that the victim was not the victim of any crime of illegal deprivation of liberty, nor of qualified robbery.

Against the backdrop of medical and financial problems, the victim would have set up a plan in which, on the night of January 15/16, 2024, according to her statements, she would have been illegally deprived of her freedom by 3 men, in a building located in the town of Floresti.

Also, according to the victim’s statements, they would have exercised violence on him in order to obtain the password from a “cold wallet” type device on which he would have held cryptocurrencies.

Currently, the 42-year-old man is admitted to the hospital, where he is receiving medical care”, the Cluj police announce.

As for the goods claimed as stolen, they were identified and some of them recovered, and with regard to cryptocurrencies “no damage was caused by third parties”, informs IPJ Cluj.

