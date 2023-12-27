the peak of the epidemic already reached?

#peak #epidemic #reached

In its bulletin for the week of December 18 to 24, Public Health France recorded a slight drop in Covid-19 indicators in France, despite continued high circulation of the virus. The epidemiological peak may have been reached.

Like every week, Public Health France unveiled, this Wednesday, December 27, its national bulletin relating to acute respiratory infections. And for week 51, which runs from December 18 to 24, health authorities recorded a drop in indicators linked to Covid-19 even before the end-of-year holidays.

“Regarding Covid-19, syndromic indicators were down slightly in town and in hospital but remained at high levels. This reduction was observed in all age groups in the city, and in hospital among those aged 0-4 and those aged 65 and over. The positivity rates in town and in hospital remained at high levels,” explained Public Health France.

“Virological indicators from tests carried out in medical biology laboratories were decreasing in all age groups among the population tested,” added the health authorities.

This drop in indicators could be synonymous with exceeding the epidemiological peak, or with contamination. In detail, the drop concerns in particular SOS Médecins.

SOS Médecins indicators in hospitals and laboratories are falling

“The share of suspected Covid-19 among all acts was down slightly in all age groups but remained highest among those aged 65 and over (5.9% vs. 7.2% in S50) and among 15-64 year olds (5.6% vs 6.7% in S50),” indicated Public Health France.

At the same time, in hospitals, the share of Covid-19 or suspected Covid-19 among all hospitalizations after passage “was slightly decreasing among 0-4 year olds and among those aged 65 and over but stable in the others. age groups”.

During the week of December 18 to 24, 29,683 new cases were detected by medical biology laboratories compared to just over 35,000 a week earlier. The incidence rate fell from 55 to 44 per 100,000 inhabitants. “The drop in incidence and positivity rates was observed in all age groups,” continued the health authorities.

The only downside is that Public Health France has observed a progression of the virus in wastewater.